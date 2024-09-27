Min “Public Execution by HYBE”, HYBE “Ridiculous”

문화

Former ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin and ADOR's mother-company HYBE are now attacking each other in the public spotlight.

In her latest interview with the media, Min said what she's going through right now is 'public execution' for displeasing HYBE chief Bang Si-hyuk.

She added when she won an injunction lawsuit against HYBE back in May, HYBE offered her to take some money and leave.

That made her doubt the sincerity of HYBE's offer to stay as NewJeans producer until the group's contract is up.

Hybe responded by saying it never made that proposition and is baffled by Min's remarks.

Regarding the speculation that HYBE hampered NewJeans' domestic fans from holding a meeting, HYBE said the venue of the meeting, the Seoul World Cup Stadium, was unavailable due to grass pitch issues.

