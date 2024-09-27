News Today

[News Today] PARTIES CLASH AFTER NHRC VOTE

입력 2024.09.27 (16:39)

[LEAD]
The National Assembly's plenary session, intended to process over 70 bipartisan livelihood bills, ended up in chaos with heated arguments. Now, votes were cast for candidates to the National Human Rights Commission, recommended by both ruling and opposition parties. The ruling party's candidate, however, was the only one rejected. The Presidential Office decried this as unprecedented, stating it should not have happened.

[REPORT]
The first agenda for the plenary session was voting on the motion to appoint the National Human Rights Commission's standing commissioners.

Unexpectedly, however, a candidate endorsed by the ruling party was voted down.

In the vote for candidate Han Suk-hoon, the lawmakers voted 119 for and 173 against the motion to appoint him to the post. Six legislators abstained.

Meanwhile, the candidate backed by the opposition was approved.

The ruling People Power Party lodged a vehement protest.

[Soundbytes] Fraud, fraud!

The PPP claimed that the Democratic Party overturned the pre-vote agreement made between the two side's floor leaderships.

Bae June-young/ Chief deputy floor leader, PPP
I didn't know that I would be conned at the plenary session. Why do we
need negotiating groups and why do we need to reach an agreement?

The DP appears to have not agreed on whether to vote for or against the PPP candidate, so its members ended up voting against him.

Park Sung-joon/ Chief deputy floor leader, DP
The people were conned. I believe that we showed exactly what went wrong with
the Yoon Suk Yeol administration.

The session fell into chaos and both parties condemned each other.

Park Chan-dae/ DP Floor Leader
The president who should step up to save people let them down and the PPP
that should be responsible for people's lives gave up on making their lives better.

Choo Kyung-ho / Floor leader, People Power Party
They stabbed us in the back by approving only the candidate they endorsed
without informing us beforehand. This is unjust and unacceptable.

The Presidential office said it was an unprecedented occurrence and should not have happened at the National Assembly, and that the Office would keep an eye on the dialogue between the ruling and opposition parties.

