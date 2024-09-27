[News Today] SAMSUNG FINED FOR RADIATION EXPOSURE

News Today





[LEAD]

In May, two employees at Samsung Electronics' Giheung plant were exposed to radiation. Following an investigation, the Nuclear Safety and Security Commission has found loopholes in Samsung’s management and supervision of radiation equipment.



[REPORT]

These hands belong to Lee Yong-gyu, an employee at Samsung Electronics' Giheung chip manufacturing plant.



He was exposed to radiation while repairing the semiconductor wafer testing equipment in May.



Two employees suffered radiation exposure which well exceeded the annual safety limit.



Lee Yong-gyu/ Employee Exposed to Radiation

I kept working, thinking that the interlock would be activated to turn off the X-ray tube.



Korea's Nuclear Safety and Security Commission investigated the incident for nearly four months and concluded that Samsung Electronics failed in safety management and supervision.



The Commission believes the wiring for the interlock, an essential safety device that automatically cuts off radiation, was arbitrarily manipulated to disrupt its proper operation.



The wiring of three out of eight devices at the plant were found to have been changed.



However, maintenance records were kept poorly, making it impossible to find out who had changed the wiring and when.



Kim Seong-gyu/ Nuclear Safety and Security Commission

There was no process to check and review maintenance work. Maintenance records were unclear. Samsung won't be free from being blamed for the incident.



There was no procedural form for the maintenance work done that day and no radiation safety manager was present at the site.



The Commission decided to fine Samsung Electronics for insufficient management and supervision.



The Commission will also request an investigation to find out the exact cause of the faulty interlock wiring.



Samsung Electronics said the defective device was fixed right after the accident and the plant's safety management system was substantially strengthened.