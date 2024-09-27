[News Today] AUTONOMOUS TAXI OPERATION BEGINS

[LEAD]

Autonomous taxis hit the streets of Seoul's Gangnam district last night. The rollout tests advanced traffic technology on the area's notoriously complex roads. The service will operate free of charge this year. KBS checked it out.



[REPORT]

Cars run along a motorway in Seoul's Gangnam area late at night.



A white SUV moves with the flow, maintaining a safe stopping distance from vehicles nearby.



[Soundbytes]

Reducing speed to change lanes.



The car then changes lanes and smoothly makes a left turn.



But the driver's hands are off the steering wheel.



This is Korea's first nighttime autonomous taxi. Pilot operation began on Thursday night.



Pilot driver/

A camera recognizes pedestrian crossing lights and moves according to the traffic law.



Three autonomous taxis operate free of charge between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. for weekdays in some parts of Gangnam and Seocho of Seoul on a pilot section spanning 11.7 sq. km.



To ensure safety, a human driver operates the vehicles in small alleys and in school zones.



[Soundbytes]

Switching to manual driving.



Soon the public will have more options during hours when public transportation is not available.



Bae Dong-hyuk / Seoul resident

It can be dangerous to operate these taxis during daytime, when there is heavier

traffic. They can run more conveniently at night.



An autonomous taxi can be called using the KakaoT app by clicking on "Seoul autonomous taxi."



Choi Jong-seon / Seoul Metropolitan Gov't We will verify safety and collect the taxi sector's opinions before deciding on the fare.



The Seoul metropolitan government plans to verify the technological aspect of autonomous taxis in chronically congested parts of Gangnam first.



In the first half of next year the pilot operation of autonomous taxis will likely be expanded to the entire Gangnam area.