[News Today] VISA TO ATTRACT HIGH-TECH TALENT

입력 2024.09.27

[LEAD]
Facing a dwindling workforce from low birth rates and aging, the government is now advancing new immigration and border policies. Plans are set to launch 'top-tier' and 'Youth Dream' visas, aimed at actively drawing leading global talent in advanced sectors.

[REPORT]
The government has decided to newly create what's called a top-tier visa to attract foreign talent in high-tech areas such as AI and aeronotics in preparation for an era of 3 million foreign residents in the country.

The justice ministry has announced a new immigration policy to this effect.

Park Sung-jae/ Minister of Justice
Facing 3 million foreign residents in the country, we need a new paradigm in immigration to selectively attract talent needed for Korean society.

The top tier visa will seek to draw high-tech talent in fields of AI robotics, quantum technology and aerospace and offer convenient residence in Korea together with their family members.

What's named a 'youth dream visa' is designed to attract young people from countries that fought in the Korean War or who are Korea's major economic partners and grant them employment opportunities in a bid to expand personnel exchange and foster pro-Korean expats.

A joint public and private deliberation agency will also be installed involving civilian experts in order to draft more practical visa policies reflecting demands of the business community.

The government will also push for region-specific immigration policy such as through a 'metropolitan visa' to help local authorities facing population decline
attract foreign talent tailored to their respective development strategies.

Also as the growing foreign population raises the need for social cohesion, related education will be provided to long-term foreign sojourners before they arrive in Korea.

Through such measures, the government expects to secure an additional over 100-thousand experts and specialized talent from overseas within 5 years so they can contribute to the competitiveness of mainstay domestic industries.

