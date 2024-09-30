Establishment of a Medical Workforce Supply and Demand Estimation Organization

동영상 고정 취소

The Special Presidential Committee on Medical Reform will establish a new body to calculate appropriate medical personnel.



Amid difficulties in launching a bipartisan legislative council with goverment officials and medical experts, attention is focused on whether this body can serve as a catalyst to resolve the issue of medical school quotas.



The first report is by Jang Deok-soo.



[Report]



The government has continuously requested the medical community to participate in dialogue.



While adjusting the medical school quotas for the upcoming academic year is difficult since the admission process has begun, it has stated that it will take a flexible stance after the 2026 academic year.



[Jang Sang-yoon/Chief of Social Affairs at the Presidential Office/Aug. 19th: "If the medical community presents rational opinions based on scientific evidence, the government will once again emphasize its willingness to engage in discussions with an open mind."]



To this end, the Special Presidential Committe on Medical Reform will announce the establishment plan for the 'Medical Personnel Supply and Demand Forecasting Body' tomorrow (30th).



The forecasting body will consist of 10 to 15 experts, with more than half of them recommended by medical associations.



By estimating the appropriate number of medical personnel, including medical school quotas, the Health and Medical Services Policy Deliberation Committee will make the final decision based on these results.



A presidential office official explained that this is in response to the medical community's request to reflect their views significantly in determining the future scale of medical personnel.



In response, the medical community, including the Korean Medical Association, expressed their welcome, stating that their demands have been largely reflected.



However, as the issue of next year's medical school quotas still remains, it is expected that resolving the issue of residents will be difficult for the time being.



This is KBS News, Jang Deok-soo.





