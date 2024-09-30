Cabbage prices expected to stabilize by mid Oct.

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Recently, the price of Korean cabbage has been soaring, nearing 10,000 Korean won per head.



In response, the Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs provided an explanation.



He predicted that the supply of Korean cabbage would increase around October 10, stabilizing prices once again.



Park Min-cheol reports.



[Report]



In an effort to buy Korean cabbage at a lower price, people are doing what is called an 'open run' to match the opening hours of supermarkets.



Due to the prolonged heatwave this summer, the Korean cabbage harvest has been poor, leading to the term 'golden cabbage' being used.



Appearing on KBS's 'Sunday Diagnosis Live', Minister Song Mi-ryung forecasted that the price of Korean cabbage would stabilize before the kimjang season.



[Song Mi-ryung/Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs: "There is no need to worry. Around October 10, the supply will significantly increase. Therefore, the prices of highland Korean cabbage will also stabilize."]



However, she noted that for the next 1-2 weeks, the supply of Korean cabbage is expected to be insufficient and announced that they have decided to import 16 tons of Chinese cabbage for the time being.



Regarding the past concerns about hygiene related to Chinese cabbage due to the release of the 'Chinese worker making kimchi naked' video, she explained that the situation is different now.



[Song Mi-ryung/Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs: "That was 'pickled napa cabbage', and what we are importing now is 'fresh napa cabbage'. So, we are bringing in what has been harvested directly from the fields."]



She visited Haenam County in Jeollanam-do, a major production area for autumn Korean cabbage, to check on damage from heavy rains and urged efforts for crop management.



She also presented measures to cope with 'climate inflation', where food prices are rising due to reduced agricultural production caused by climate change.



[Song Mi-ryung/Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs: "We are planning to create a climate change response team that will meet once a week to develop measures, and we aim to announce plans for all items by December."]



Minister Song also stated that the issue of falling prices of rice and Korean beef is due to oversupply and that she would strengthen efforts to promote consumption.



KBS News, Park Min-cheol.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!