News 9

Cabbage prices expected to stabilize by mid Oct.

입력 2024.09.30 (14:05) 수정 2024.09.30 (14:24)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Recently, the price of Korean cabbage has been soaring, nearing 10,000 Korean won per head.

In response, the Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs provided an explanation.

He predicted that the supply of Korean cabbage would increase around October 10, stabilizing prices once again.

Park Min-cheol reports.

[Report]

In an effort to buy Korean cabbage at a lower price, people are doing what is called an 'open run' to match the opening hours of supermarkets.

Due to the prolonged heatwave this summer, the Korean cabbage harvest has been poor, leading to the term 'golden cabbage' being used.

Appearing on KBS's 'Sunday Diagnosis Live', Minister Song Mi-ryung forecasted that the price of Korean cabbage would stabilize before the kimjang season.

[Song Mi-ryung/Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs: "There is no need to worry. Around October 10, the supply will significantly increase. Therefore, the prices of highland Korean cabbage will also stabilize."]

However, she noted that for the next 1-2 weeks, the supply of Korean cabbage is expected to be insufficient and announced that they have decided to import 16 tons of Chinese cabbage for the time being.

Regarding the past concerns about hygiene related to Chinese cabbage due to the release of the 'Chinese worker making kimchi naked' video, she explained that the situation is different now.

[Song Mi-ryung/Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs: "That was 'pickled napa cabbage', and what we are importing now is 'fresh napa cabbage'. So, we are bringing in what has been harvested directly from the fields."]

She visited Haenam County in Jeollanam-do, a major production area for autumn Korean cabbage, to check on damage from heavy rains and urged efforts for crop management.

She also presented measures to cope with 'climate inflation', where food prices are rising due to reduced agricultural production caused by climate change.

[Song Mi-ryung/Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs: "We are planning to create a climate change response team that will meet once a week to develop measures, and we aim to announce plans for all items by December."]

Minister Song also stated that the issue of falling prices of rice and Korean beef is due to oversupply and that she would strengthen efforts to promote consumption.

KBS News, Park Min-cheol.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Cabbage prices expected to stabilize by mid Oct.
    • 입력 2024-09-30 14:05:23
    • 수정2024-09-30 14:24:21
    News 9
[Anchor]

Recently, the price of Korean cabbage has been soaring, nearing 10,000 Korean won per head.

In response, the Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs provided an explanation.

He predicted that the supply of Korean cabbage would increase around October 10, stabilizing prices once again.

Park Min-cheol reports.

[Report]

In an effort to buy Korean cabbage at a lower price, people are doing what is called an 'open run' to match the opening hours of supermarkets.

Due to the prolonged heatwave this summer, the Korean cabbage harvest has been poor, leading to the term 'golden cabbage' being used.

Appearing on KBS's 'Sunday Diagnosis Live', Minister Song Mi-ryung forecasted that the price of Korean cabbage would stabilize before the kimjang season.

[Song Mi-ryung/Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs: "There is no need to worry. Around October 10, the supply will significantly increase. Therefore, the prices of highland Korean cabbage will also stabilize."]

However, she noted that for the next 1-2 weeks, the supply of Korean cabbage is expected to be insufficient and announced that they have decided to import 16 tons of Chinese cabbage for the time being.

Regarding the past concerns about hygiene related to Chinese cabbage due to the release of the 'Chinese worker making kimchi naked' video, she explained that the situation is different now.

[Song Mi-ryung/Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs: "That was 'pickled napa cabbage', and what we are importing now is 'fresh napa cabbage'. So, we are bringing in what has been harvested directly from the fields."]

She visited Haenam County in Jeollanam-do, a major production area for autumn Korean cabbage, to check on damage from heavy rains and urged efforts for crop management.

She also presented measures to cope with 'climate inflation', where food prices are rising due to reduced agricultural production caused by climate change.

[Song Mi-ryung/Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs: "We are planning to create a climate change response team that will meet once a week to develop measures, and we aim to announce plans for all items by December."]

Minister Song also stated that the issue of falling prices of rice and Korean beef is due to oversupply and that she would strengthen efforts to promote consumption.

KBS News, Park Min-cheol.
Park Minchul
Park Minchul 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

정부, 쌍특검법·지역화폐법 거부권 건의키로…<br>“위헌성 짙어”

정부, 쌍특검법·지역화폐법 거부권 건의키로…“위헌성 짙어”
한-슬로바키아 정상회담 공동성명 채택…“전략적 동반자 관계 수립”

한-슬로바키아 정상회담 공동성명 채택…“전략적 동반자 관계 수립”
방심위-텔레그램 대면회의 …“불법 유해 콘텐츠 신속 삭제”

방심위-텔레그램 대면회의 …“불법 유해 콘텐츠 신속 삭제”
내일부터 날씨 급변…주 후반 태풍 ‘끄라톤’이 변수

내일부터 날씨 급변…주 후반 태풍 ‘끄라톤’이 변수
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.