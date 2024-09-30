News 9

Korea-China Foreign Ministers rhinst a summit in Nov.

[Anchor]

The somewhat awkward relationship between South Korea and China is rapidly recovering this year.

In fact, they have hinted at the possibility of a summit meeting.

The foreign ministers of both countries have reached a consensus on holding a summit in conjunction with the APEC meeting in Peru this November.

Shin Ji-hye reports.

[Report]

The South Korean and Chinese foreign ministers met face-to-face again after two months.

They agreed to continue "high-level exchanges" at the APEC summit in Peru, which will be held right after the U.S. presidential election in November.

It is customary for Chinese President Xi Jinping to attend the APEC meeting, so this is interpreted as a move to push for a summit between the two countries in line with the meeting schedule.

[Choi Tae-yul/Minister of Foreign Affairs: "I hope that today's conversation with the Minister will reaffirm the consensus on promoting high-level exchanges between South Korea and China at the APEC summit in November and serve as an opportunity to concretize this going forward."]

The Yoon Suk-yeol administration's summit with China was only held once in its first year in 2022.

Initially, there was a sentiment that the next meeting would take place not this year, but at the APEC meeting in Korea next year.

However, the relationship between the two countries, which had been strained in the early days of the Yoon administration, has rapidly improved since the Korea-Japan-China summit in May this year, and this has accelerated the pace of face-to-face meetings between the leaders.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi also stated, "We will cooperate to ensure that the APEC meeting in Korea next year yields fruitful results," which is seen as a remark considering the possibility of President Xi's visit to Korea for the first time in 11 years.

[Wang Yi/Chinese Foreign Minister: "If we maintain our original intention and uphold the principles of mutual benefit and win-win cooperation in a friedly manner, I believe that the South Korea-China relationship will continue to progress healthily."]

Meanwhile, Minister Choi emphasized the significance of continued high-level communication between South Korea and China in the context of increasing threats from North Korea ahead of the U.S. presidential election.

Minister Wang stated, "Maintaining peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula is in the common interest of both countries," reiterating his existing position to play a "constructive role" in this regard.

KBS News, Shin Ji-hye.

