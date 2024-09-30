[News Today] NEW BODY ON MEDICAL WORKFORCE
[LEAD]
The Presidential Special Committee on Medical Reform is set to establish a new agency tasked with determining the necessary medical workforce. This initiative, aimed at incorporating the viewpoints of medical associations regarding medical school quotas, has been welcomed by the medical community. However, they caution that it is not a solution for immediate concerns.
[REPORT]
The government repeatedly asked doctors' groups to participate in dialogue.
It said it's difficult to adjust medical school admissions for next year because the college entrance process has begun, but it noted that it's flexible on adjusting the quota for 2026 and beyond.
Jang Sang-yoon/ Senior pres. secretary for social affairs (Sept.19)
We reiterate that if medical community presents reasonable and scientific options, the government will discuss them with an open mind.
As part of its efforts, the government will announce a plan to establish a new body tasked with assessing the supply and demand for doctors on Monday.
It will consist of 10 to 15 experts, with the majority of the members to be recommended by doctors' groups.
It will estimate the appropriate number of doctors and admission quotas for medical schools. Based on its estimates, the presidential special committee on medical reform will make the final decision.
A presidential official explained the move is to reflect doctors' demand for a greater input in determining the number of doctors in the future.
The Korean Medical Association and other medical groups welcomed the decision, saying that many of their demands had been reflected.
However, as the issue of the admission quotas for next year remains unresolved, it is expected that resolving the trainee doctors' walkout will be challenging.
