[News Today] S.KOREAN PEACEKEEPING OPERATIONS

The continued conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, is drawing attention to South Korean troops in the Middle East. In Lebanon, the Dongmyeong Unit continues its peacekeeping mission, despite challenging conditions. With Armed Forces Day, KBS looked into South Korean forces across the Middle East and Africa, including the Dongmyeong Unit.



Coomemorating the 17th anniversary of deployment this year, the Dongmyeong Unit operates with some 300 troops in Lebanon.



Despite fears of a war spillover to Lebanon, the Korean unit has not been affected yet.



As part of the UN Peacekeeping Forces, Dongmyeong is tasked with monitoring illegal weapons transactions and armed groups' activities in southern Lebanon.



The Korean unit also operates multiple civilian support programs. Medical services as well as classes teaching Taekwondo and the Korean language are very popular.



Nur/ Student in Dongmyeong Unit's Korean class

I look forward to Taekwondo and Korean classes the whole week. I want to help Lebanese people better communicate with Dongmyeong Unit.



Begin combat station drill!



With the training order given, a helicopter takes off and soldiers aboard boats sail out into the ocean.



Members of the Cheonghae Unit, dispatched to the Gulf of Aden, are conducting a combat drill.



Marking the 15th anniversary of deployment there, the Korean naval unit has successfully fulfilled the tasks of expelling some 30 pirate ships and escorting about 500 Korean-flagged vessels.



Choi Jong-soo/ Commander, Cheonghae Unit's 43rd rotation

With the Israel-Hamas conflict underway, Houthi rebels are attacking commercial vessels in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. We’re working to ensure Korean-flagged vessels pass through safely.



The Hanbit Unit, first deployed to the Republic of South Sudan, is carrying out road repairs and other projects to support the nation's rebuilding.



For its medical assistance and provision of daily necessities and educational supplies, the Korean unit is praised by local residents, some even describing their presence as a blessing from God.



The Akh Unit has been playing a significat role in boosting military cooperation between Korea and the United Arab Emirates by holding more than 40 joint exercises with local forces.



Starting with the dispatch of the Sangnoksu Unit to Somalia in 1993, Korea has been proactively participating in international peacekeeping activities around the world.