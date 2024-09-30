News Today

[News Today] S.KOREAN PEACEKEEPING OPERATIONS

입력 2024.09.30 (16:05) 수정 2024.09.30 (16:05)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
The continued conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, is drawing attention to South Korean troops in the Middle East. In Lebanon, the Dongmyeong Unit continues its peacekeeping mission, despite challenging conditions. With Armed Forces Day, KBS looked into South Korean forces across the Middle East and Africa, including the Dongmyeong Unit.

[REPORT]
Coomemorating the 17th anniversary of deployment this year, the Dongmyeong Unit operates with some 300 troops in Lebanon.

Despite fears of a war spillover to Lebanon, the Korean unit has not been affected yet.

As part of the UN Peacekeeping Forces, Dongmyeong is tasked with monitoring illegal weapons transactions and armed groups' activities in southern Lebanon.

The Korean unit also operates multiple civilian support programs. Medical services as well as classes teaching Taekwondo and the Korean language are very popular.

Nur/ Student in Dongmyeong Unit's Korean class
I look forward to Taekwondo and Korean classes the whole week. I want to help Lebanese people better communicate with Dongmyeong Unit.

Begin combat station drill!

With the training order given, a helicopter takes off and soldiers aboard boats sail out into the ocean.

Members of the Cheonghae Unit, dispatched to the Gulf of Aden, are conducting a combat drill.

Marking the 15th anniversary of deployment there, the Korean naval unit has successfully fulfilled the tasks of expelling some 30 pirate ships and escorting about 500 Korean-flagged vessels.

Choi Jong-soo/ Commander, Cheonghae Unit's 43rd rotation
With the Israel-Hamas conflict underway, Houthi rebels are attacking commercial vessels in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. We’re working to ensure Korean-flagged vessels pass through safely.

The Hanbit Unit, first deployed to the Republic of South Sudan, is carrying out road repairs and other projects to support the nation's rebuilding.

For its medical assistance and provision of daily necessities and educational supplies, the Korean unit is praised by local residents, some even describing their presence as a blessing from God.

The Akh Unit has been playing a significat role in boosting military cooperation between Korea and the United Arab Emirates by holding more than 40 joint exercises with local forces.

Starting with the dispatch of the Sangnoksu Unit to Somalia in 1993, Korea has been proactively participating in international peacekeeping activities around the world.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] S.KOREAN PEACEKEEPING OPERATIONS
    • 입력 2024-09-30 16:05:08
    • 수정2024-09-30 16:05:57
    News Today

[LEAD]
The continued conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, is drawing attention to South Korean troops in the Middle East. In Lebanon, the Dongmyeong Unit continues its peacekeeping mission, despite challenging conditions. With Armed Forces Day, KBS looked into South Korean forces across the Middle East and Africa, including the Dongmyeong Unit.

[REPORT]
Coomemorating the 17th anniversary of deployment this year, the Dongmyeong Unit operates with some 300 troops in Lebanon.

Despite fears of a war spillover to Lebanon, the Korean unit has not been affected yet.

As part of the UN Peacekeeping Forces, Dongmyeong is tasked with monitoring illegal weapons transactions and armed groups' activities in southern Lebanon.

The Korean unit also operates multiple civilian support programs. Medical services as well as classes teaching Taekwondo and the Korean language are very popular.

Nur/ Student in Dongmyeong Unit's Korean class
I look forward to Taekwondo and Korean classes the whole week. I want to help Lebanese people better communicate with Dongmyeong Unit.

Begin combat station drill!

With the training order given, a helicopter takes off and soldiers aboard boats sail out into the ocean.

Members of the Cheonghae Unit, dispatched to the Gulf of Aden, are conducting a combat drill.

Marking the 15th anniversary of deployment there, the Korean naval unit has successfully fulfilled the tasks of expelling some 30 pirate ships and escorting about 500 Korean-flagged vessels.

Choi Jong-soo/ Commander, Cheonghae Unit's 43rd rotation
With the Israel-Hamas conflict underway, Houthi rebels are attacking commercial vessels in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. We’re working to ensure Korean-flagged vessels pass through safely.

The Hanbit Unit, first deployed to the Republic of South Sudan, is carrying out road repairs and other projects to support the nation's rebuilding.

For its medical assistance and provision of daily necessities and educational supplies, the Korean unit is praised by local residents, some even describing their presence as a blessing from God.

The Akh Unit has been playing a significat role in boosting military cooperation between Korea and the United Arab Emirates by holding more than 40 joint exercises with local forces.

Starting with the dispatch of the Sangnoksu Unit to Somalia in 1993, Korea has been proactively participating in international peacekeeping activities around the world.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] 검찰 ‘위증교사 혐의’ 이재명 대표에 징역 3년 구형

[속보] 검찰 ‘위증교사 혐의’ 이재명 대표에 징역 3년 구형

‘이태원참사 부실 대응’…이임재 전 용산서장 금고 3년·박희영 용산구청장 무죄 선고

‘이태원참사 부실 대응’…이임재 전 용산서장 금고 3년·박희영 용산구청장 무죄 선고
“‘의료 인력 수급추계위원회’에 의료계 참여해야”…의협 “정부 사과 먼저”

“‘의료 인력 수급추계위원회’에 의료계 참여해야”…의협 “정부 사과 먼저”
봉화 살충제 음독 사건…피의자 사망으로 ‘공소권 없음’ 종결

봉화 살충제 음독 사건…피의자 사망으로 ‘공소권 없음’ 종결
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.