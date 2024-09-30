News Today

[News Today] FIREWORKS FESTIVAL SPARKS PREMIUMS

입력 2024.09.30 (16:05) 수정 2024.09.30 (16:06)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
The Seoul International Fireworks Festival is fast approaching at Yeouido Hangang Park. As the event nears, prices for hotels and restaurants around Yeouido are soaring. What's even concerning is that on secondary trading sites, listings are popping up for premium viewing spots at steep prices.

[REPORT]
Colorful fireworks will light up the fall night sky over the Hangang River.

The Seoul International Fireworks Festival marks its 20th anniversary this year.

Hotels near Yeouido are receiving a barrage of inquiries ahead of the festival slated for next weekend.

Hotel staff (VOICE MODIFIED)
We're near the fireworks, so we get a lot of booking inquiries.

Hotel fees have surged by hundreds of thousands of won.

Hotel staff (VOICE MODIFIED)
Our system is overbooked for the day of the festival. Our fees are not fixed.
They change according to occupancy rates.

Some customers who have made dining reservations say they were asked to pay four times as much as usual.

Goyang resident (VOICE MODIFIED)
I booked for the festival two months ago, then got a call saying it's 300,000 won (USD 230), asking if I wanted to keep or cancel.

The riverfront park, a popular public spot for resting, is one of the best places to watch fireworks.

Hotel packages and dining coupons with the Hangang River view are being sold for a premium of over a hundred thousand won, or around 76 dollars, on platforms selling used items.

Some look for services to grab good spots to watch fireworks for 150,000 won, or 115 dollars. There are also posts looking to lease balconies and rooftops in nearby buildings for as much as 300,000 won, or around 230 dollars.

Some 500,000 people are expected to attend the upcoming fireworks festival.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government plans to deploy more than 300 firefighters and ambulances to prevent accidents.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] FIREWORKS FESTIVAL SPARKS PREMIUMS
    • 입력 2024-09-30 16:05:13
    • 수정2024-09-30 16:06:11
    News Today

[LEAD]
The Seoul International Fireworks Festival is fast approaching at Yeouido Hangang Park. As the event nears, prices for hotels and restaurants around Yeouido are soaring. What's even concerning is that on secondary trading sites, listings are popping up for premium viewing spots at steep prices.

[REPORT]
Colorful fireworks will light up the fall night sky over the Hangang River.

The Seoul International Fireworks Festival marks its 20th anniversary this year.

Hotels near Yeouido are receiving a barrage of inquiries ahead of the festival slated for next weekend.

Hotel staff (VOICE MODIFIED)
We're near the fireworks, so we get a lot of booking inquiries.

Hotel fees have surged by hundreds of thousands of won.

Hotel staff (VOICE MODIFIED)
Our system is overbooked for the day of the festival. Our fees are not fixed.
They change according to occupancy rates.

Some customers who have made dining reservations say they were asked to pay four times as much as usual.

Goyang resident (VOICE MODIFIED)
I booked for the festival two months ago, then got a call saying it's 300,000 won (USD 230), asking if I wanted to keep or cancel.

The riverfront park, a popular public spot for resting, is one of the best places to watch fireworks.

Hotel packages and dining coupons with the Hangang River view are being sold for a premium of over a hundred thousand won, or around 76 dollars, on platforms selling used items.

Some look for services to grab good spots to watch fireworks for 150,000 won, or 115 dollars. There are also posts looking to lease balconies and rooftops in nearby buildings for as much as 300,000 won, or around 230 dollars.

Some 500,000 people are expected to attend the upcoming fireworks festival.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government plans to deploy more than 300 firefighters and ambulances to prevent accidents.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] 검찰 ‘위증교사 혐의’ 이재명 대표에 징역 3년 구형

[속보] 검찰 ‘위증교사 혐의’ 이재명 대표에 징역 3년 구형

‘이태원참사 부실 대응’…이임재 전 용산서장 금고 3년·박희영 용산구청장 무죄 선고

‘이태원참사 부실 대응’…이임재 전 용산서장 금고 3년·박희영 용산구청장 무죄 선고
“‘의료 인력 수급추계위원회’에 의료계 참여해야”…의협 “정부 사과 먼저”

“‘의료 인력 수급추계위원회’에 의료계 참여해야”…의협 “정부 사과 먼저”
봉화 살충제 음독 사건…피의자 사망으로 ‘공소권 없음’ 종결

봉화 살충제 음독 사건…피의자 사망으로 ‘공소권 없음’ 종결
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.