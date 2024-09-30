News Today

[News Today] YOO SEUNG-JUN DENIED VISA AGAIN

입력 2024.09.30 (16:09) 수정 2024.09.30 (16:10)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
We now turn to cultural news. Singer Yoo Seung-jun, also known as Steve Yoo, has once again faced a setback in his return to Korea. He was banned from entering the country after being accused of evading South Korea's mandatory military service. His team has quickly issued a statement in response.

[REPORT]
Yoo Seung-jun/ Singer (Feb. 2002)
I'm sorry for unintentionally disappointing you.

Korean-American singer Yoo Seung-jun, also known as Steve Yoo, acquired U.S. citizenship ahead of his planned conscription to the Korean military in 2002.

His entry into Korea has been denied since then.

He sued the Korean consulate general in Los Angeles for denying him a visa for overseas Koreans in 2015.

The Supreme Court had ruled twice in favor of the disgraced singer up until last year.

Despite the court's ruling, he still couldn't get a visa.

According to a statement released by the singer's attorney last weekend...

the consulate general in LA discussed with justice ministry to maintain an entry ban against Yoo and again refused to issue a visa.

The lawyer said Yoo's human rights have been violated and the foundation of the rule of law in Korea is being undermined.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] YOO SEUNG-JUN DENIED VISA AGAIN
    • 입력 2024-09-30 16:09:24
    • 수정2024-09-30 16:10:59
    News Today

[LEAD]
We now turn to cultural news. Singer Yoo Seung-jun, also known as Steve Yoo, has once again faced a setback in his return to Korea. He was banned from entering the country after being accused of evading South Korea's mandatory military service. His team has quickly issued a statement in response.

[REPORT]
Yoo Seung-jun/ Singer (Feb. 2002)
I'm sorry for unintentionally disappointing you.

Korean-American singer Yoo Seung-jun, also known as Steve Yoo, acquired U.S. citizenship ahead of his planned conscription to the Korean military in 2002.

His entry into Korea has been denied since then.

He sued the Korean consulate general in Los Angeles for denying him a visa for overseas Koreans in 2015.

The Supreme Court had ruled twice in favor of the disgraced singer up until last year.

Despite the court's ruling, he still couldn't get a visa.

According to a statement released by the singer's attorney last weekend...

the consulate general in LA discussed with justice ministry to maintain an entry ban against Yoo and again refused to issue a visa.

The lawyer said Yoo's human rights have been violated and the foundation of the rule of law in Korea is being undermined.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] 검찰 ‘위증교사 혐의’ 이재명 대표에 징역 3년 구형

[속보] 검찰 ‘위증교사 혐의’ 이재명 대표에 징역 3년 구형

‘이태원참사 부실 대응’…이임재 전 용산서장 금고 3년·박희영 용산구청장 무죄 선고

‘이태원참사 부실 대응’…이임재 전 용산서장 금고 3년·박희영 용산구청장 무죄 선고
“‘의료 인력 수급추계위원회’에 의료계 참여해야”…의협 “정부 사과 먼저”

“‘의료 인력 수급추계위원회’에 의료계 참여해야”…의협 “정부 사과 먼저”
봉화 살충제 음독 사건…피의자 사망으로 ‘공소권 없음’ 종결

봉화 살충제 음독 사건…피의자 사망으로 ‘공소권 없음’ 종결
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.