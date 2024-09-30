[News Today] YOO SEUNG-JUN DENIED VISA AGAIN
[LEAD]
We now turn to cultural news. Singer Yoo Seung-jun, also known as Steve Yoo, has once again faced a setback in his return to Korea. He was banned from entering the country after being accused of evading South Korea's mandatory military service. His team has quickly issued a statement in response.
[REPORT]
Yoo Seung-jun/ Singer (Feb. 2002)
I'm sorry for unintentionally disappointing you.
Korean-American singer Yoo Seung-jun, also known as Steve Yoo, acquired U.S. citizenship ahead of his planned conscription to the Korean military in 2002.
His entry into Korea has been denied since then.
He sued the Korean consulate general in Los Angeles for denying him a visa for overseas Koreans in 2015.
The Supreme Court had ruled twice in favor of the disgraced singer up until last year.
Despite the court's ruling, he still couldn't get a visa.
According to a statement released by the singer's attorney last weekend...
the consulate general in LA discussed with justice ministry to maintain an entry ban against Yoo and again refused to issue a visa.
The lawyer said Yoo's human rights have been violated and the foundation of the rule of law in Korea is being undermined.
- 입력 2024-09-30 16:09:24
- 수정2024-09-30 16:10:59
