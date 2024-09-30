New 'Hyunmoo' missile to debut on Armed Forces Day

동영상 고정 취소





[Anchor]



Well, the National Armed Forces Day parade will take place the day after tomorrow (October 1st).



There will be plenty to see.



The new Hyunmoo missile, with a warhead weighing over 8 tons, will make its debut.



The U.S. Air Force's supersonic strategic bomber is also expected to fly overhead.



Reporter Kim Jong-soo will introduce the preview of the parade.



[Report]



This is the Hyunmoo missile showcased at last year's National Armed Forces Day ceremony.



This year, a new Hyunmoo missile with a warhead weight of over 8 tons, which has much greater destructive power, is set to be unveiled during the parade.



The new Hyunmoo missile is capable of destroying enemy command centers, such as underground bunkers, and is a means of massive retaliation capability, which is one of South Korean's three-axis system.



The U.S. Air Force's supersonic strategic bomber, the B-1B Lancer, is also expected to make its first appearance at the National Armed Forces Day event.



While the B-1B does not carry nuclear weapons, it can be armed with up to 57 tons of weapons.



The B-1B is scheduled to fly over Seoul Air Base in Seongnam city to showcase the symbolic significance of the ROK-U.S. alliance.



A senior official from the Ministry of National Defense stated, "There may be variables depending on the weather and security situation at the time of the event," and added, "Air Force assets, including helicopters, must also consider wind speed and cloud conditions."



An aerial parade involving over 70 helicopters from the Army, Navy, and Air Force, including Apache and Surion, is also planned.



This is seen as an opportunity to showcase the capabilities of the K-defense industry, which is opening new avenues for Korean exports, both domestically and internationally.



[Kim Min-seok/Aviation Week: "It will be significant for the public and foreign clients to see how the domestically produced LAH (Light Armed Helicopter) performs during its maneuver demonstration."]



On the day of the event, traffic congestion is expected in downtown and the southeastern part of Seoul, and the police have urged the public to use public transportation.



This is KBS News, Kim Jong-soo.



