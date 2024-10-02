News Today

[News Today] 76TH ARMED FORCES DAY

입력 2024.10.02 (16:24) 수정 2024.10.02 (16:27)

[LEAD]
A major military event was held yesterday marking the 76th Armed Forces Day, The day began with a ceremony at Seoul Air Base, followed by a parade in downtown Seoul in the afternoon. Around 5,400 troops, joined by citizens, displayed new weaponry setts.

[REPORT]
Light armed helicopters fly over Seoul Air Base.

Sound bytes:
Our rotary-wing aircraft starts before the ground forces parade to wish for Korea's powerful takeoff.

These are the next-generation attack helicopters to be used as a combat resource later this year.

The helicopter, which can be armed with machine guns and up to four missiles, demonstrates a tactical maneuver that involves soaring straight up and then plunging at a low altitude.

Also on display are the locally developed 4.5-generation KF-21 fighter aircraft and the FA-50s formation flight.

Apache helicopters showcased challenging maneuvers in Gwanghwamun.

The most high-performing attack helicopter in existence, capable of carrying out air and ground operations day or night in any weather, flew through high-rise buildings.

There were also drones, due to be the main players in future battlegrounds.

Quadruped walking robots stationed at the Army's special operation command are capable of walking up stairs with four legs. This is their first appearance at the Armed Forces Day parade.

Soundbytes: MUAV, capable of surveillance from 100 km away, is passing in front of the stand.

Drones are also increasingly being used for munitions supply, reconnaissance and attack missions.

Unmanned assets will be used in searching for and removing mines on land and in the sea.

The unmanned submarine capable of attacking enemy submarines aims to be combat-ready by 2030.

The long-range surface-to-air guidance missile, or L-SAM, is being developed as the core asset in the Korean missile defense system.

The Hyunmoo-5 missile was also shown for the first time.

The K9 self-prepelled howitzer developed purely with Korean technologies and exported to Poland and Australia...

and the Chunmoo multiple launch rocket system capable of wiping out an area equal to three football fields are the main players of the Korean defense industry.

Roughly 5,400 troops participated and 340 pieces of equipment, including various aviation resources and new ground weapons, were presented in this year's ceremony to celebrate the 76th Armed Forces Day.

