[News Today] EXPORTS GROW FOR 12TH MONTH
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
Last month, South Korea's exports grew for the twelfth consecutive month. Semiconductors led this surge, hitting an all-time high. Clearly this is a great sign, but what does it take to sustain this momentum. We take a look.
[REPORT]
South Korea posted exports worth 58.7 billion dollars last month.
Not only is it the largest amount so far this year, it's also an all time high for any September in history.
The biggest contributor was the country's number one export item, semiconductors, which logged a record shipment of 13.6 billion dollars.
Jo Eek-no/ Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy
Solid chip demand continues amid new smartphones, investment in AI servers and bigger demand for regular server replacements. Chip prices have risen by 31% on-year for DRAM and 14% for NAND Flash.
Automobiles, the second largest export, also shifted to gains for the first time in 4 months thanks to brisk sales of hybrid cars.
Exports of wireless communication devices, computers, ships and biohealth products also rose.
All this led to an on-year growth in outbound shipments extending for the 12th consecutive month.
However it's unclear whether this trend will continue.
The base effect resulting from last year's lackluster performance ends this month while economic prospects are still unclear for Korea's largest trade partners, the U.S. and China.
Joo Won/ Hyundai Research Institute
The pace of growth will slow down. Conditions in the U.S. and China are not great. Exports could take a hit past in first half of next year.
Attention is also drawn to the scale of new investment in AI by global tech firms and a potential policy shift in the wake of the U.S. presidential election.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] EXPORTS GROW FOR 12TH MONTH
-
- 입력 2024-10-02 16:25:30
- 수정2024-10-02 16:27:21
[LEAD]
Last month, South Korea's exports grew for the twelfth consecutive month. Semiconductors led this surge, hitting an all-time high. Clearly this is a great sign, but what does it take to sustain this momentum. We take a look.
[REPORT]
South Korea posted exports worth 58.7 billion dollars last month.
Not only is it the largest amount so far this year, it's also an all time high for any September in history.
The biggest contributor was the country's number one export item, semiconductors, which logged a record shipment of 13.6 billion dollars.
Jo Eek-no/ Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy
Solid chip demand continues amid new smartphones, investment in AI servers and bigger demand for regular server replacements. Chip prices have risen by 31% on-year for DRAM and 14% for NAND Flash.
Automobiles, the second largest export, also shifted to gains for the first time in 4 months thanks to brisk sales of hybrid cars.
Exports of wireless communication devices, computers, ships and biohealth products also rose.
All this led to an on-year growth in outbound shipments extending for the 12th consecutive month.
However it's unclear whether this trend will continue.
The base effect resulting from last year's lackluster performance ends this month while economic prospects are still unclear for Korea's largest trade partners, the U.S. and China.
Joo Won/ Hyundai Research Institute
The pace of growth will slow down. Conditions in the U.S. and China are not great. Exports could take a hit past in first half of next year.
Attention is also drawn to the scale of new investment in AI by global tech firms and a potential policy shift in the wake of the U.S. presidential election.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.