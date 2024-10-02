News Today

[News Today] SNU APPROVES MED STUDENTS’ LEAVES

입력 2024.10.02 (16:26) 수정 2024.10.02 (16:27)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
We continue with updates on medical school disputes. Seoul National University College of Medicine has approved student leaves of absence, defying government policies against such breaks. The Ministry of Education has deemed these collective leaves unjustifiable, warning of strict measures, including local audits.

[REPORT]
Seoul National University College of Medicine has approved all first-semester leave requests from medical students.

The college dean reportedly granted the final approval.

Medical students have been taking a leave of absence and not attending classes since the first semester in protest against the government's plan to expand medical school quotas.

Kang Hee-kyung / Head, SNU Med School·SNUH emergency committee
Even if students return now, normal education would be impossible. This was inevitable for normalizing medical college education.

SNU apparently believes even if the students return, they cannot complete a one-year course at once by next February without taking first semester classes.

Other medical schools nationwide are now more likely to follow suit.

The education ministry has blasted SNU College of Medicine's move, saying it is dodging its responsibility for educating and nurturing students into doctors.

The ministry added if any serious flaws are found in on-site audits, stern punitive measures will be taken and any wrongdoing will be corrected.

The ruling People Power Party says medical officials who have met recently with the party chief, Han Dong-hoon, promised to consider doctors' participation in a joint consultative body.

The party added Han is trying to convince the medical community and is waiting for a response.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] SNU APPROVES MED STUDENTS’ LEAVES
    • 입력 2024-10-02 16:26:44
    • 수정2024-10-02 16:27:36
    News Today

[LEAD]
We continue with updates on medical school disputes. Seoul National University College of Medicine has approved student leaves of absence, defying government policies against such breaks. The Ministry of Education has deemed these collective leaves unjustifiable, warning of strict measures, including local audits.

[REPORT]
Seoul National University College of Medicine has approved all first-semester leave requests from medical students.

The college dean reportedly granted the final approval.

Medical students have been taking a leave of absence and not attending classes since the first semester in protest against the government's plan to expand medical school quotas.

Kang Hee-kyung / Head, SNU Med School·SNUH emergency committee
Even if students return now, normal education would be impossible. This was inevitable for normalizing medical college education.

SNU apparently believes even if the students return, they cannot complete a one-year course at once by next February without taking first semester classes.

Other medical schools nationwide are now more likely to follow suit.

The education ministry has blasted SNU College of Medicine's move, saying it is dodging its responsibility for educating and nurturing students into doctors.

The ministry added if any serious flaws are found in on-site audits, stern punitive measures will be taken and any wrongdoing will be corrected.

The ruling People Power Party says medical officials who have met recently with the party chief, Han Dong-hoon, promised to consider doctors' participation in a joint consultative body.

The party added Han is trying to convince the medical community and is waiting for a response.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤 대통령, 중동 사태에 “국민 보호 위해 모든 조치…군 수송기 투입”

윤 대통령, 중동 사태에 “국민 보호 위해 모든 조치…군 수송기 투입”
대통령실 “재의 요구는 위헌·위법 소지 가득한 법안 강행 처리한 야당 탓”

대통령실 “재의 요구는 위헌·위법 소지 가득한 법안 강행 처리한 야당 탓”
‘여신도 성폭행 혐의’ JMS 정명석, 항소심서 징역 17년으로 감형

‘여신도 성폭행 혐의’ JMS 정명석, 항소심서 징역 17년으로 감형
‘고가가방 의혹’ 김건희·최재영 불기소…“모든 혐의 인정 안 돼”

‘고가가방 의혹’ 김건희·최재영 불기소…“모든 혐의 인정 안 돼”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.