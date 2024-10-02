[News Today] SNU APPROVES MED STUDENTS’ LEAVES

[LEAD]

We continue with updates on medical school disputes. Seoul National University College of Medicine has approved student leaves of absence, defying government policies against such breaks. The Ministry of Education has deemed these collective leaves unjustifiable, warning of strict measures, including local audits.



[REPORT]

Seoul National University College of Medicine has approved all first-semester leave requests from medical students.



The college dean reportedly granted the final approval.



Medical students have been taking a leave of absence and not attending classes since the first semester in protest against the government's plan to expand medical school quotas.



Kang Hee-kyung / Head, SNU Med School·SNUH emergency committee

Even if students return now, normal education would be impossible. This was inevitable for normalizing medical college education.



SNU apparently believes even if the students return, they cannot complete a one-year course at once by next February without taking first semester classes.



Other medical schools nationwide are now more likely to follow suit.



The education ministry has blasted SNU College of Medicine's move, saying it is dodging its responsibility for educating and nurturing students into doctors.



The ministry added if any serious flaws are found in on-site audits, stern punitive measures will be taken and any wrongdoing will be corrected.



The ruling People Power Party says medical officials who have met recently with the party chief, Han Dong-hoon, promised to consider doctors' participation in a joint consultative body.



The party added Han is trying to convince the medical community and is waiting for a response.