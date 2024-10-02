[News Today] BLACKPINK SOLO COMEBACKS
[LEAD]
Group BLACKPINK members are coming back one by one as solos. Members JENNIE and LISA will unveil their new songs just a week apart. Can this form a friendly rivalry between these two pop-stars? We take a look.
[REPORT]
Members of K-pop sensation BLACKPINK are returning as solo artists.
Via social media, Jennie has unveiled the poster and a soundbite of her new single album 'Mantra' set to drop next week.
It's her first new song in a year since 'You & Me' which was released last October.
She's also making headlines for inking a partnership deal with a major U.S. label.
However, before her release, teammate Lisa comes first, as she showcases her new song this Friday.
Lisa earlier gave a sneak preview of the song during a charity event at New York's Central Park last week.
BLACKPINK's lead vocalist Rosé is also set to release her first regular album in the coming months, further raising fan expectations.
