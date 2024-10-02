[News Today] BLACKPINK SOLO COMEBACKS

입력 2024-10-02 16:31:03 수정 2024-10-02 16:31:53 News Today





[LEAD]

Group BLACKPINK members are coming back one by one as solos. Members JENNIE and LISA will unveil their new songs just a week apart. Can this form a friendly rivalry between these two pop-stars? We take a look.



[REPORT]

Members of K-pop sensation BLACKPINK are returning as solo artists.



Via social media, Jennie has unveiled the poster and a soundbite of her new single album 'Mantra' set to drop next week.



It's her first new song in a year since 'You & Me' which was released last October.



She's also making headlines for inking a partnership deal with a major U.S. label.



However, before her release, teammate Lisa comes first, as she showcases her new song this Friday.



Lisa earlier gave a sneak preview of the song during a charity event at New York's Central Park last week.



BLACKPINK's lead vocalist Rosé is also set to release her first regular album in the coming months, further raising fan expectations.