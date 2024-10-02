[News Today] ‘SUPER SHY’ IN 2020s BEST SONGS

[LEAD]

K-POP girl group NewJeans' 'Super Shy' has been recognized as one of the "100 Best Songs of the 2020s So Far" by Pitchfork. This is the only K-pop song to make the list, ranking at No. 13.



[REPORT]

K-pop girl group NewJeans' hit song "Super Shy" is among the "100 Best Songs of the 2020s So Far" compiled by U.S. music outlet Pitchfork.



The website notes that a lot has happened in the world of music since the COVID-19 pandemic.



It unveiled its list of the "100 Best Songs of the 2020s So Far."



"Super Shy" is the only K-pop song on the list, landing at No. 13.



It is one of the title tracks of the group's second album that features a fast beat and unique vocals of individual members.



Pitchfork called the song the band's most effortless masterstroke.



It noted the drum ’n’ bass and Jersey club production doesn’t pop so much as drift, providing a breezy foundation for a wistful hook.



Topping the list is American singer songwriter Lana Del Rey's "A&W."