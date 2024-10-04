BIFF Star actors gather in full force

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Today (Oct. 3rd), on the second day of the Busan International Film Festival, numerous film fans flocked to Busan despite the rainy and gloomy weather.



Meetings with actors and directors continued, further heating up the atmosphere of the festival.



This is Choi Wi-ji reporting.



[Report]



Outdoor seating is seen filled with cinephiles early in the morning.



Cheers erupted as the stars entered.



["Have you been well?"]



These are the lead actors of the opening film 'Uprising'.



They share honest stories about the film and life while making eye contact with the audience.



[Kang Dong-won/Actor: "I’m so glad to meet the audience here in Busan."]



'The Solitary Gourmet', which drifted to Geoje Island due to rough seas.



This film is being premiered for the first time in the world at this festival.



The director and actor of this film, who has many fans in Korea, also visited Busan.



[Matsushige Yutaka/Director and Actor: "It is an honor to present it to you here in Busan before it is screened in Japan."]



["If it fails, it’s treason; if it succeeds, it’s a revolution, isn’t it?"]



The director and lead actor of last year's film '12.12: The Day’, which attracted 13 million viewers, also expressed their gratitude once again for the warm support from film fans.



The opportunity to communicate closely with stars on screen is the best benefit that only the audience who came to the festival can enjoy.



[Kim Min-ju & Kim Seo-yeon/Busan Saha District: "We’re so nervous and excited thinking about seeing so many audience members and actors."]



Despite the rainy weather, many film fans continued to visit the Busan Cinema Center for this rare opportunity to meet star actors and directors.



This is KBS News Choi Wi-ji.



