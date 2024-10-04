‘Half-price’ Supermarkets Clash for the golden holiday

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



With the bridge holiday approaching, there is an increase in people looking for ready-to-eat meals.



The competition for prepared foods targeting these consumers is heating up in the retail industry.



Reporter Lee Rang has the story.



[Report]



Recently, a large supermarket has expanded its ready-to-eat food section.



Double cheese burgers priced in the 2,000 won range and grilled chicken wings in the 9,000 won range are selling rapidly.



These prepared foods were launched at shockingly low prices ahead of the bridge holiday.



[Kim Jeong-hwan/Seoul Gangseo District: "I think the biggest factor is actually the price. When I eat simply alone, I tend to look for something that has good taste for the price."]



Another large supermarket has also started a promotion for prepared foods, emphasizing 'half price' and 'value for money,' anticipating an increase in holiday visitors.



Using the event credit card, a whole fried chicken is priced in the 7,000 won range, and a sushi set is around 14,000 won, which is about a 40% discount from the usual prices.



[Kim Se-jung/Deputy Manager, Lotte Mart Seoul Station: "We prepared about three times the usual amount and decided to start the event earlier to offer our customers good prices."]



The reason why large supermarkets are all in on the ready-to-eat food promotions is that 'value-for-money instant foods' significantly help boost overall sales in the stores.



[Lee Seul/Buyer for Easy Ready-to-Eat Foods, E-Mart: "This is a project aimed at suggesting reasons for customers to visit offline large discount stores. As customers purchase 'amazing products,' they are also buying other items, which allowed us to offer even more attractive prices."]



As online shopping companies increase their sales of fresh foods, large supermarkets, whose market share is gradually shrinking, are strengthening their competitiveness with the strategy of 'value-for-money prepared foods.'



This is KBS News Lee Rang.



