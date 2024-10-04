News 9

Campaigns for four local government heads begin

입력 2024.10.04 (15:11) 수정 2024.10.04 (15:41)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Hello everyone, this is KBS News at 9 on October 3rd, National Foundation Day.

The official campaign for the by-election scheduled for the 16th has begun today (3rd).

Although it is a small election to select four heads of local governments, the leadership of each party has mobilized.

Tomorrow (4th), a re-vote on the so-called double special prosecutor law will also take place in the National Assembly.

First news, Kim Young-eun reports.

[Report]

The election for the mayor of Yeonggwang-gun in Jeollanam-do is heating up due to the competition for dominance in Honam between the Democratic Party and the Justice Party.

Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung asserted that this election should go beyond merely judging the current administration to a change of government.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "If the last general election was the first judgment of the government, this by-election must be the second judgment of the government. Do you agree, everyone!"]

The Rebuilding Korea Party, while drawing a line against concerns of opposition fragmentation, declared that it has no intention of giving up competition with the Democratic Party in Honam.

[Rebuilding Korea Party Leader: "Even if a knife is put to my throat, I will not join hands with Yoon Seok-yeol and the People Power Party. We will compete with the Democratic Party on how cleanly we can govern."]

The leadership of the People Power Party headed to Ganghwa-gun in Incheon, which they consider a favorable area.

They appealed for support, stating that cooperation from the ruling party is essential for resolving local issues.

[Choo Kyung-ho/People Power Party Floor Leader: "We will create a subway connecting Seoul and Incheon... As the floor leader of the ruling party and as someone who has served as the Minister of Economy, I will definitely fulfill this promise, everyone!"]

Meanwhile, the special prosecutor law requested for reconsideration by President Yoon, along with the special prosecutor law for Marine Corps members and the amendment to the local currency law, will be put to a re-vote in the plenary session tomorrow.

The People Power Party has set opposition to the special prosecutor law as its party line and plans to vote against it, while the Democratic Party is preparing for a vote, stating that they will reintroduce it if it is rejected.

This is KBS News, Kim Young-eun.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Campaigns for four local government heads begin
    • 입력 2024-10-04 15:11:48
    • 수정2024-10-04 15:41:09
    News 9
[Anchor]

Hello everyone, this is KBS News at 9 on October 3rd, National Foundation Day.

The official campaign for the by-election scheduled for the 16th has begun today (3rd).

Although it is a small election to select four heads of local governments, the leadership of each party has mobilized.

Tomorrow (4th), a re-vote on the so-called double special prosecutor law will also take place in the National Assembly.

First news, Kim Young-eun reports.

[Report]

The election for the mayor of Yeonggwang-gun in Jeollanam-do is heating up due to the competition for dominance in Honam between the Democratic Party and the Justice Party.

Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung asserted that this election should go beyond merely judging the current administration to a change of government.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "If the last general election was the first judgment of the government, this by-election must be the second judgment of the government. Do you agree, everyone!"]

The Rebuilding Korea Party, while drawing a line against concerns of opposition fragmentation, declared that it has no intention of giving up competition with the Democratic Party in Honam.

[Rebuilding Korea Party Leader: "Even if a knife is put to my throat, I will not join hands with Yoon Seok-yeol and the People Power Party. We will compete with the Democratic Party on how cleanly we can govern."]

The leadership of the People Power Party headed to Ganghwa-gun in Incheon, which they consider a favorable area.

They appealed for support, stating that cooperation from the ruling party is essential for resolving local issues.

[Choo Kyung-ho/People Power Party Floor Leader: "We will create a subway connecting Seoul and Incheon... As the floor leader of the ruling party and as someone who has served as the Minister of Economy, I will definitely fulfill this promise, everyone!"]

Meanwhile, the special prosecutor law requested for reconsideration by President Yoon, along with the special prosecutor law for Marine Corps members and the amendment to the local currency law, will be put to a re-vote in the plenary session tomorrow.

The People Power Party has set opposition to the special prosecutor law as its party line and plans to vote against it, while the Democratic Party is preparing for a vote, stating that they will reintroduce it if it is rejected.

This is KBS News, Kim Young-eun.
김영은
김영은 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

쌍특검법·지역화폐법 등 국회 재표결서 부결…<br>자동 폐기

쌍특검법·지역화폐법 등 국회 재표결서 부결…자동 폐기
정부 “의료인력 추계 기구에 <br>의료계 참여 요청…갈등 마무리할 때”

정부 “의료인력 추계 기구에 의료계 참여 요청…갈등 마무리할 때”
대통령실, 김대남 전 행정관에 “거취 스스로 고민해야”

대통령실, 김대남 전 행정관에 “거취 스스로 고민해야”
한국 등 안보리 비상임이사 <br>10개국 “중동 폭력의 악순환 규탄”

한국 등 안보리 비상임이사 10개국 “중동 폭력의 악순환 규탄”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.