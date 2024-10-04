Campaigns for four local government heads begin

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Hello everyone, this is KBS News at 9 on October 3rd, National Foundation Day.



The official campaign for the by-election scheduled for the 16th has begun today (3rd).



Although it is a small election to select four heads of local governments, the leadership of each party has mobilized.



Tomorrow (4th), a re-vote on the so-called double special prosecutor law will also take place in the National Assembly.



First news, Kim Young-eun reports.



[Report]



The election for the mayor of Yeonggwang-gun in Jeollanam-do is heating up due to the competition for dominance in Honam between the Democratic Party and the Justice Party.



Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung asserted that this election should go beyond merely judging the current administration to a change of government.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "If the last general election was the first judgment of the government, this by-election must be the second judgment of the government. Do you agree, everyone!"]



The Rebuilding Korea Party, while drawing a line against concerns of opposition fragmentation, declared that it has no intention of giving up competition with the Democratic Party in Honam.



[Rebuilding Korea Party Leader: "Even if a knife is put to my throat, I will not join hands with Yoon Seok-yeol and the People Power Party. We will compete with the Democratic Party on how cleanly we can govern."]



The leadership of the People Power Party headed to Ganghwa-gun in Incheon, which they consider a favorable area.



They appealed for support, stating that cooperation from the ruling party is essential for resolving local issues.



[Choo Kyung-ho/People Power Party Floor Leader: "We will create a subway connecting Seoul and Incheon... As the floor leader of the ruling party and as someone who has served as the Minister of Economy, I will definitely fulfill this promise, everyone!"]



Meanwhile, the special prosecutor law requested for reconsideration by President Yoon, along with the special prosecutor law for Marine Corps members and the amendment to the local currency law, will be put to a re-vote in the plenary session tomorrow.



The People Power Party has set opposition to the special prosecutor law as its party line and plans to vote against it, while the Democratic Party is preparing for a vote, stating that they will reintroduce it if it is rejected.



This is KBS News, Kim Young-eun.



