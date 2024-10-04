Lim Yun-chan, the first Korean pianist to win the UK Gramophone Award

동영상 고정 취소

Pianist Lim Yun-chan won an award in the piano category at the prestigious classical music awards, the Gramophone Classical Music Awards, held in London, UK, on the 2nd local time.



This is the first time a Korean pianist has received the Gramophone Award, and he also won in the special category of 'Young Musician,' achieving the honor of being a double winner.



