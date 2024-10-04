2NE1 Reunites After 8 Years 3-Day Seoul Concert

동영상 고정 취소

2NE1 is finally reuniting with their fans.



The K-pop group will hold "Welcome Back in Seoul" concerts for three days at Seoul Olympic Park starting Friday.



2NE1 members are performing together for the first time since their disbandment in 2016, and it will be their first reunion show in a decade.



The upcoming concerts were organized because the group members told their former agency they wanted to commemorate the 15th anniversary of 2NE1's debut.



Due to growing global fan demand, the concert venues have been expanded to nine cities around Asia including Seoul.



Tickets for the Seoul concerts have been sold out even for additional concerts and seats with limited views.

2NE1 members have pledged to stage an impeccable performance.



