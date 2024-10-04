Cool autumn weather…Outing events across the country

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Today (10.3), on the day of the National Foundation Day, various events took place across the country with autumn in full swing.



Reporter Hwang Hyun-kyu covered the holiday scenes, including a veterans' event with various experiences and the Songi Salmon Festival.



[Report]



About ten students in black uniforms take their positions.



With the start, the nunchaku cuts through the air.



They swing it over their shoulders and between their legs.



Next is the jump rope competition.



While showcasing their honed skills, unavoidable mistakes are also enjoyable.



[Hwang Rae-won/Gwangju, Gyeonggi Province: "I made a lot of mistakes because I was nervous and shaking. So I don't think it's a perfect score, maybe around 95."]



Everyone is enthusiastically catching salmon, splashing around.



["One person drives them in, and another waits in the corner to catch them."]



They quickly run and reach out, but come up empty.



Holding the hard-caught salmon tightly with both hands, they take commemorative photos.



This festival, which started today, will continue until this Sunday.



["Fighting!"]



Although it's a cool autumn morning with temperatures around 10 degrees, beads of sweat quickly form.



Even while catching their breath, they take one step at a time.



The marathon event saw participation from over 20,000 citizens.



Participants who crossed the finish line finally exhale their breath they have been holding.



[Hwang Soon-hyung/Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province: "While I was running, it was enjoyable because I started getting hot and there are other people to run together."]



[Kim Yong-nam/Gangnam, Seoul: "I wanted to go a bit faster, but I was stuck, so I feel a bit disappointed that I couldn't run faster."]



With the long holiday, highways across the country were congested with outing vehicles, causing traffic jams in various places.



This is KBS News, Hwang Hyun-kyu.



