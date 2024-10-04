[News Today] BY-ELECTION CAMPAIGN KICKS OFF
[LEAD]
A re-vote has taken place in the National Assembly today, on laws vetoed by President Yoon Suk Yeol. These included special counsel investigations into First Lady Kim Keon-hee and the death of a marine as well as a bill on local currency vouchers. Also underway is the official campaign for the October 16 by-elections.
[REPORT]
A revote has taken place in a plenary session in parliament on Friday for 3 bills earlier vetoed by President Yoon Suk Yeol.
They concern special probes into first lady Kim Keon-hee and the death of a marine as well as a bill on local currency vouchers.
Meanwhile the official campaign period for the October 16 by-elections kicked off Thursday.
The governor election in Yeonggwanggun County in Jeollanamdo Province is a heated race between the DP and the minor opposition Rebuilding Korea Party.
DP chair Lee Jae-myung has called for not only laying judgment on the current government but also a change of administration.
Lee Jae-myung / Chair, Democratic Party
If the general election was the first judgment on the administration, by-elections should be the second. Do you agree?
While downplaying concerns of a divided opposition, the Rebuilding Korea Party declared it has no intent to give up competition with the DP in the Jeollado region.
Cho Kuk/ Chair, Rebuilding Korea Party
I will never join hands with the PPP, Yoon administration. We will compete with the DP over who's better suited for clean politics.
Meanwhile the ruling PPP leadership headed to Ganghwagun County in Incheon, where they believe they have an upper hand. There they called for voter support arguing the governing party's cooperation is critical to resolving pending local issues.
Choo Kyung-ho / Floor leader, People Power Party
We'll build a subway connecting Seoul and Incheon. As PPP floor leader and former deputy prime minister for economy, I will by all means realize this pledge.
Rival parties are going all out in campaigning as the by-elections are the first test bed to gauge public opinion since the April general election.
-
