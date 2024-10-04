[News Today] MED PROFESSORS STAGE MASS RALLY
[LEAD]
Medical school professors staged a major resolution rally near the Presidential Office in Yongsan yesterday. They accused the government of trying to offset the Korean Institute of Medical Education and Evaluation, responsible for accrediting medical schools. The government, meanwhile, reaffirmed its dedication to advancing healthcare reforms.
[REPORT]
Medical school professors from across the country have gathered in front of the presidential office in Yongsan. It's the first time that they took to the streets since the conflict between the medical community and the government erupted.
The medical professors criticized the government for trying to offset the Korean Institute of Medical Education and Evaluation, which evaluates and certifies medical schools, in a bid to push for the quota hike.
Kim Chang-soo/ Head, Medical Professors Association of Korea
The government is trying to neutralize the institute because the 2,000 quota hike is so large that providing medical education is impossible.
Earlier, the government announced a legislative amendment to give medical schools more than one year of
suppelemntary period prior to non-authorization by the institute if their academic operation is not carried out normally.
Medical professors claim that the government is attempting to get rid of the institute in order to avoid mass authorization failures by medical colleges. They are also once again demanding that the medical school quota for 2025 be re-discussed.
Park Pyoung-jae/ Korea Univ. med professors' emergency committee
The government must halt the quota hike immediately from 2025 and re-discuss the matter.
While the medical community is stepping up criticism, the government has reiterated its resolve to carry out medical reforms.
Han Duck-soo / Prime Minister
We'll ensure essential health care reform needed for future generations and safeguard public health.
During his recent visit to the National Assembly, Prime Minister Han stressed that a joint consultative body is the only solution to the standoff and urged doctors to take part.
