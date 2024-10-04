[News Today] GALAXY S10 STUCK IN BOOTLOOP

[LEAD]

Samsung Electronics is investigating a problem with older Galaxy models that repeatedly turn off and on, a glitch known as 'infinite booting'. The company believes the issue stems from a software update error and is currently pinpointing the exact cause.



[REPORT]

This is a Samsung Galaxy S10+.



The SmartThings app that links the smartphone with TV and other electronic appliances was updated but there seems to be a glitch.



The phone went into 'bootloop' in which the phone cannot complete the regular rebooting sequence and is stuck in a loop. Seen here, the phone is in a loop between the service provider's logo image and the initial unlock screen.



The user cannot make a call or send a text message, much less access the internet, since the phone can't be turned on.



Galaxy phone user/ (VOICE MODIFIED)

It's in reboot loop until it runs out of battery and turns off. I transferred USIM chip, but I'm paralyzed because my schedule is on the other phone.



Such error occurred in devices such as the Galaxy S10 series and the Galaxy Note 10. These are old models running the Android 12 mobile phone operating system.



Complaints about the glitch flooded the Samsung Electronics official community and other online sites.



Samsung Electronics said that the error occurs when updating the latest 'SmartThings' app on some models running the old operating system.



The mobile phone maker also explained that the update was stopped immediately after realizing the problem and the data can be recovered by visiting a nearby service center.