News Today

[News Today] GALAXY S10 STUCK IN BOOTLOOP

입력 2024.10.04 (16:30) 수정 2024.10.04 (16:30)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
Samsung Electronics is investigating a problem with older Galaxy models that repeatedly turn off and on, a glitch known as 'infinite booting'. The company believes the issue stems from a software update error and is currently pinpointing the exact cause.

[REPORT]
This is a Samsung Galaxy S10+.

The SmartThings app that links the smartphone with TV and other electronic appliances was updated but there seems to be a glitch.

The phone went into 'bootloop' in which the phone cannot complete the regular rebooting sequence and is stuck in a loop. Seen here, the phone is in a loop between the service provider's logo image and the initial unlock screen.

The user cannot make a call or send a text message, much less access the internet, since the phone can't be turned on.

Galaxy phone user/ (VOICE MODIFIED)
It's in reboot loop until it runs out of battery and turns off. I transferred USIM chip, but I'm paralyzed because my schedule is on the other phone.

Such error occurred in devices such as the Galaxy S10 series and the Galaxy Note 10. These are old models running the Android 12 mobile phone operating system.

Complaints about the glitch flooded the Samsung Electronics official community and other online sites.

Samsung Electronics said that the error occurs when updating the latest 'SmartThings' app on some models running the old operating system.

The mobile phone maker also explained that the update was stopped immediately after realizing the problem and the data can be recovered by visiting a nearby service center.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] GALAXY S10 STUCK IN BOOTLOOP
    • 입력 2024-10-04 16:30:10
    • 수정2024-10-04 16:30:36
    News Today

[LEAD]
Samsung Electronics is investigating a problem with older Galaxy models that repeatedly turn off and on, a glitch known as 'infinite booting'. The company believes the issue stems from a software update error and is currently pinpointing the exact cause.

[REPORT]
This is a Samsung Galaxy S10+.

The SmartThings app that links the smartphone with TV and other electronic appliances was updated but there seems to be a glitch.

The phone went into 'bootloop' in which the phone cannot complete the regular rebooting sequence and is stuck in a loop. Seen here, the phone is in a loop between the service provider's logo image and the initial unlock screen.

The user cannot make a call or send a text message, much less access the internet, since the phone can't be turned on.

Galaxy phone user/ (VOICE MODIFIED)
It's in reboot loop until it runs out of battery and turns off. I transferred USIM chip, but I'm paralyzed because my schedule is on the other phone.

Such error occurred in devices such as the Galaxy S10 series and the Galaxy Note 10. These are old models running the Android 12 mobile phone operating system.

Complaints about the glitch flooded the Samsung Electronics official community and other online sites.

Samsung Electronics said that the error occurs when updating the latest 'SmartThings' app on some models running the old operating system.

The mobile phone maker also explained that the update was stopped immediately after realizing the problem and the data can be recovered by visiting a nearby service center.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] 한미 방위비 협상 5개월 만에 타결…<br>“매해 올리되 인상률 낮추기로”

[속보] 한미 방위비 협상 5개월 만에 타결…“매해 올리되 인상률 낮추기로”
[속보] 검찰, ‘티메프 사태’ <br>구영배 큐텐 대표 구속영장 청구

[속보] 검찰, ‘티메프 사태’ 구영배 큐텐 대표 구속영장 청구
‘쌍특검법’ 재표결 끝 폐기…<br>민주, 금투세 ‘유예’에 무게?

‘쌍특검법’ 재표결 끝 폐기…민주, 금투세 ‘유예’에 무게?
이스라엘, 전방위 공격…<br>바이든, 이란 석유시설 공격 “논의중”

이스라엘, 전방위 공격…바이든, 이란 석유시설 공격 “논의중”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.