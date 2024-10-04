[News Today] GALAXY S10 STUCK IN BOOTLOOP
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
Samsung Electronics is investigating a problem with older Galaxy models that repeatedly turn off and on, a glitch known as 'infinite booting'. The company believes the issue stems from a software update error and is currently pinpointing the exact cause.
[REPORT]
This is a Samsung Galaxy S10+.
The SmartThings app that links the smartphone with TV and other electronic appliances was updated but there seems to be a glitch.
The phone went into 'bootloop' in which the phone cannot complete the regular rebooting sequence and is stuck in a loop. Seen here, the phone is in a loop between the service provider's logo image and the initial unlock screen.
The user cannot make a call or send a text message, much less access the internet, since the phone can't be turned on.
Galaxy phone user/ (VOICE MODIFIED)
It's in reboot loop until it runs out of battery and turns off. I transferred USIM chip, but I'm paralyzed because my schedule is on the other phone.
Such error occurred in devices such as the Galaxy S10 series and the Galaxy Note 10. These are old models running the Android 12 mobile phone operating system.
Complaints about the glitch flooded the Samsung Electronics official community and other online sites.
Samsung Electronics said that the error occurs when updating the latest 'SmartThings' app on some models running the old operating system.
The mobile phone maker also explained that the update was stopped immediately after realizing the problem and the data can be recovered by visiting a nearby service center.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] GALAXY S10 STUCK IN BOOTLOOP
-
- 입력 2024-10-04 16:30:10
- 수정2024-10-04 16:30:36
[LEAD]
Samsung Electronics is investigating a problem with older Galaxy models that repeatedly turn off and on, a glitch known as 'infinite booting'. The company believes the issue stems from a software update error and is currently pinpointing the exact cause.
[REPORT]
This is a Samsung Galaxy S10+.
The SmartThings app that links the smartphone with TV and other electronic appliances was updated but there seems to be a glitch.
The phone went into 'bootloop' in which the phone cannot complete the regular rebooting sequence and is stuck in a loop. Seen here, the phone is in a loop between the service provider's logo image and the initial unlock screen.
The user cannot make a call or send a text message, much less access the internet, since the phone can't be turned on.
Galaxy phone user/ (VOICE MODIFIED)
It's in reboot loop until it runs out of battery and turns off. I transferred USIM chip, but I'm paralyzed because my schedule is on the other phone.
Such error occurred in devices such as the Galaxy S10 series and the Galaxy Note 10. These are old models running the Android 12 mobile phone operating system.
Complaints about the glitch flooded the Samsung Electronics official community and other online sites.
Samsung Electronics said that the error occurs when updating the latest 'SmartThings' app on some models running the old operating system.
The mobile phone maker also explained that the update was stopped immediately after realizing the problem and the data can be recovered by visiting a nearby service center.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.