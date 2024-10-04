News Today

[News Today] LOCAL GOV'T PROMO VIDEOS GO VIRAL

[LEAD]
The surge in popularity for short-form videos online has sparked a trend among local government as well. They're now producing viral promotional clips. A particular video, promoting Ulju pears, has become a major hit, reaching over 13 million views.

[REPORT]
A man takes a big bite out of a pear and a huge splash of juice gushes out.

This pear promotion video featuring a public official has gone viral on social media, surpassing 13 million views.

Jung Hwak-seok/ Ulju-gun County Office
Ulju pears are succulent, sweet and have great texture. We made the video to accentuate these qualities.

Thanks to the popularity, the local government that produced the clip has begun making another video this time to promote a film festival.

It's exerting particular effort to produce a trendy video, even casting a famous comedian.

Lee Chang-ho / Comedian
I'm very impressed by how local gov'ts have changed in line with the times.

Other regional governments are also jumping on the bandwagon, cranking out witty promotional content.

"Jinsol, do you trust me? (Yes, sir.) Then fall back. You should not trust anyone."

This short advertising a vocational center parodied a popular video from overseas and has topped 10 million views.

Min Hong-sik/ Yangsan city gov't
Whenever we receive online promotion requests from various departments, we look up fitting video clips to include in the edit.

Such videos produced by local governments were often neglected in the past as they were mostly formal and old-fashioned.

But now, thanks to creative ideas, these promotional contents are not only informative but fun and exciting to watch.

