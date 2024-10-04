[News Today] LOCAL GOV’T PROMO VIDEOS GO VIRAL
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
The surge in popularity for short-form videos online has sparked a trend among local government as well. They're now producing viral promotional clips. A particular video, promoting Ulju pears, has become a major hit, reaching over 13 million views.
[REPORT]
A man takes a big bite out of a pear and a huge splash of juice gushes out.
This pear promotion video featuring a public official has gone viral on social media, surpassing 13 million views.
Jung Hwak-seok/ Ulju-gun County Office
Ulju pears are succulent, sweet and have great texture. We made the video to accentuate these qualities.
Thanks to the popularity, the local government that produced the clip has begun making another video this time to promote a film festival.
It's exerting particular effort to produce a trendy video, even casting a famous comedian.
Lee Chang-ho / Comedian
I'm very impressed by how local gov'ts have changed in line with the times.
Other regional governments are also jumping on the bandwagon, cranking out witty promotional content.
"Jinsol, do you trust me? (Yes, sir.) Then fall back. You should not trust anyone."
This short advertising a vocational center parodied a popular video from overseas and has topped 10 million views.
Min Hong-sik/ Yangsan city gov't
Whenever we receive online promotion requests from various departments, we look up fitting video clips to include in the edit.
Such videos produced by local governments were often neglected in the past as they were mostly formal and old-fashioned.
But now, thanks to creative ideas, these promotional contents are not only informative but fun and exciting to watch.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] LOCAL GOV’T PROMO VIDEOS GO VIRAL
-
- 입력 2024-10-04 16:31:56
- 수정2024-10-04 16:35:43
[LEAD]
The surge in popularity for short-form videos online has sparked a trend among local government as well. They're now producing viral promotional clips. A particular video, promoting Ulju pears, has become a major hit, reaching over 13 million views.
[REPORT]
A man takes a big bite out of a pear and a huge splash of juice gushes out.
This pear promotion video featuring a public official has gone viral on social media, surpassing 13 million views.
Jung Hwak-seok/ Ulju-gun County Office
Ulju pears are succulent, sweet and have great texture. We made the video to accentuate these qualities.
Thanks to the popularity, the local government that produced the clip has begun making another video this time to promote a film festival.
It's exerting particular effort to produce a trendy video, even casting a famous comedian.
Lee Chang-ho / Comedian
I'm very impressed by how local gov'ts have changed in line with the times.
Other regional governments are also jumping on the bandwagon, cranking out witty promotional content.
"Jinsol, do you trust me? (Yes, sir.) Then fall back. You should not trust anyone."
This short advertising a vocational center parodied a popular video from overseas and has topped 10 million views.
Min Hong-sik/ Yangsan city gov't
Whenever we receive online promotion requests from various departments, we look up fitting video clips to include in the edit.
Such videos produced by local governments were often neglected in the past as they were mostly formal and old-fashioned.
But now, thanks to creative ideas, these promotional contents are not only informative but fun and exciting to watch.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.