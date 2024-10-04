News Today

[News Today] BIFF: PREMIERES AND STAR SIGHTING

[LEAD]
Movie lovers headed over to the Busan Cinema Center on the 2nd day of the Busan International Film Festival yesterday. The festival's vibe heated up as the stars and director of the opening film 'Uprising' engaged with audiences. We take you there right now.

[REPORT]
Outdoor seating is seen filled with cinephiles early in the morning. When celebrated actors walk on stage, the audience erupts in a loud cheer.

These are the lead actors of the Busan International Film Festival's opening film 'Uprising'.

The cast has an up-close-and-personal talk with the audience about movies and life in general.

Gang Dong-won/ ‘Uprising’ lead actor
I'm happy to meet the audience in Busan.

The 'Solitary Gourmet' drifts to Geojedo Island in a storm. The film premiered at BIFF this year.

The director and lead actor of 'The Solitary Gourmet', which already has a large fan base in Korea, have also visited Busan.

Matsushige Yutaka/ Director and actor of ‘The Solitary Gourmet’
I am honored to release my movie to the Busan audience first before its release in Japan.

The cast and director of Movie ‘12.12: The Day' which drew 13 million viewers last year, also expressed their gratitude for the movie's success.

One of the major perks of film festivals is the possibility of seeing popular actors in person.

Kim Min-joo, Kim Seo-yeon/Busan residents
We're excited and nervous to see many film goers and actors here.

Despite the rain, scores of movie fans flocked to the Busan Cinema Center to seize the rare chance of geting a glimpse of their favorite actors and filmmakers.

