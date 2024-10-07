News 9

War in Gaza reaching one-year mark as tensions intensify in Middle East

[Anchor]

Hello everyone?

This is the 9 o'clock news on a Sunday.

We are opening a bit late due to the live broadcast.

The war between Israel and the Palestinian armed group Hamas in Gaza will mark exactly one year tomorrow.

Over the past year, rather than the war subsiding, the battlefield has expanded from Gaza to Lebanon, plunging into a quagmire of escalation risks.

Israel has reported to have completed preparations for airstrikes against Iran, putting the Middle East in a state of high tension.

First, we go to our correspondent Kim Gae-hyung.

[Report]

In Beirut, Lebanon, bombings continued overnight.

Israeli ground forces discovered a Hezbollah weapons storage tunnel 300 meters into Lebanon from the border.

[Daniel Hagari/Israeli Army Spokesperson : "We are pushing Hezbollah northward. Some of the terrorists have escaped, and many we have subdued."]

Bombings also took place in the Gaza Strip, causing at least 24 deaths.

It was reported that movements to reorganize the Palestinian Hamas were detected.

Hezbollah has launched rocket counterattacks for two consecutive days.

Yesterday and today, nearly 200 rockets were fired, showcasing their resilience.

As the war intensifies in Gaza and Lebanon, the Iranian Foreign Minister, visiting Syria, emphasized that if Israel attacks, they will retaliate even stronger.

[Amir Abdollahian/Iranian Foreign Minister : "For every action there will be a response from Iran in a similar, consistent manner and even stronger manner. ."]

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu publicly declared retaliation against Iran in a TV speech, suggesting that strikes are imminent.

[Benjamin Netanyahu/Israeli Prime Minister : "Iran has launched hundreds of missiles toward our territory twice, which is one of the largest scales in history. No country can tolerate that."]

There is a prevailing outlook that Israel will strike harder than before, with targets likely to include Iran's nuclear facilities, oil facilities, or military bases.

This is Kim Gae-hyung reporting from Tel Aviv, Israel for KBS News.

