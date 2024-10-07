Lee Jae-myung's remarks spark impeachment controversy ahead of 22nd National Assembly audit

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung's statement that "removing someone mid-term is democracy" has sparked a political dispute.



Meanwhile, the first national audit of the 22nd National Assembly will begin tomorrow (Oct. 7).



Lee Yoo-min reports.



[Report]



Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung was campaigning in Ganghwa, Incheon.



While appealing for support for the Democratic Party, he said this.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader/Yesterday : "If the situation is so serious that we can't wait for an election, then removing someone mid-term is democracy, and this is representative politics. Isn't it?"]



His remarks have led to various interpretations, and the People Power Party immediately launched an offensive.



[Choo Kyung-ho/People Power Party Floor Leader : "Anyone can see that this clearly suggests impeachment. It seems that the Democratic Party is very anxious as the first trial verdict is approaching."]



Representative Kim Ki-hyun stated on social media that a "dark ambition was revealed" of "judicial risk being resolved and becoming president if there is an impeachment, while Representative Sung Il-jong wrote that it sounded like a "self-reflective monologue," stating that "punishment for himself should come first."



The Democratic Party drew a line, saying it was discussing the "general principles of representative democracy."



Representative Kim Min-seok called it absurd and said that the opposition leader's words were being distorted and repackaged as impeachment theory, while floor spokesperson Kang Yoo-jeong criticized the People Power Party for seemingly waiting to bring up impeachment, suggesting they had been eagerly anticipating this moment.



[Park Chan-dae/Democratic Party Floor Leader : "Rather, the People Power Party must have many concerns about President Yoon Seok-yeol's reckless governance."]



Ahead of the first national audit of the 22nd National Assembly starting tomorrow, both parties are engaged in a power struggle.



The Democratic Party has announced a so-called "final audit" focusing on allegations related to First Lady Kim Geon-hee, while the People Power Party emphasized a "people's audit," stating they would prevent what they call "Lee Jae-myung's bulletproof audit."



KBS News, Lee Yoo-min.



