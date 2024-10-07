Lee Jae-myung's remarks spark impeachment controversy ahead of 22nd National Assembly audit
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
The Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung's statement that "removing someone mid-term is democracy" has sparked a political dispute.
Meanwhile, the first national audit of the 22nd National Assembly will begin tomorrow (Oct. 7).
Lee Yoo-min reports.
[Report]
Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung was campaigning in Ganghwa, Incheon.
While appealing for support for the Democratic Party, he said this.
[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader/Yesterday : "If the situation is so serious that we can't wait for an election, then removing someone mid-term is democracy, and this is representative politics. Isn't it?"]
His remarks have led to various interpretations, and the People Power Party immediately launched an offensive.
[Choo Kyung-ho/People Power Party Floor Leader : "Anyone can see that this clearly suggests impeachment. It seems that the Democratic Party is very anxious as the first trial verdict is approaching."]
Representative Kim Ki-hyun stated on social media that a "dark ambition was revealed" of "judicial risk being resolved and becoming president if there is an impeachment, while Representative Sung Il-jong wrote that it sounded like a "self-reflective monologue," stating that "punishment for himself should come first."
The Democratic Party drew a line, saying it was discussing the "general principles of representative democracy."
Representative Kim Min-seok called it absurd and said that the opposition leader's words were being distorted and repackaged as impeachment theory, while floor spokesperson Kang Yoo-jeong criticized the People Power Party for seemingly waiting to bring up impeachment, suggesting they had been eagerly anticipating this moment.
[Park Chan-dae/Democratic Party Floor Leader : "Rather, the People Power Party must have many concerns about President Yoon Seok-yeol's reckless governance."]
Ahead of the first national audit of the 22nd National Assembly starting tomorrow, both parties are engaged in a power struggle.
The Democratic Party has announced a so-called "final audit" focusing on allegations related to First Lady Kim Geon-hee, while the People Power Party emphasized a "people's audit," stating they would prevent what they call "Lee Jae-myung's bulletproof audit."
KBS News, Lee Yoo-min.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- Lee Jae-myung's remarks spark impeachment controversy ahead of 22nd National Assembly audit
-
- 입력 2024-10-07 00:38:43
The Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung's statement that "removing someone mid-term is democracy" has sparked a political dispute.
Meanwhile, the first national audit of the 22nd National Assembly will begin tomorrow (Oct. 7).
Lee Yoo-min reports.
[Report]
Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung was campaigning in Ganghwa, Incheon.
While appealing for support for the Democratic Party, he said this.
[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader/Yesterday : "If the situation is so serious that we can't wait for an election, then removing someone mid-term is democracy, and this is representative politics. Isn't it?"]
His remarks have led to various interpretations, and the People Power Party immediately launched an offensive.
[Choo Kyung-ho/People Power Party Floor Leader : "Anyone can see that this clearly suggests impeachment. It seems that the Democratic Party is very anxious as the first trial verdict is approaching."]
Representative Kim Ki-hyun stated on social media that a "dark ambition was revealed" of "judicial risk being resolved and becoming president if there is an impeachment, while Representative Sung Il-jong wrote that it sounded like a "self-reflective monologue," stating that "punishment for himself should come first."
The Democratic Party drew a line, saying it was discussing the "general principles of representative democracy."
Representative Kim Min-seok called it absurd and said that the opposition leader's words were being distorted and repackaged as impeachment theory, while floor spokesperson Kang Yoo-jeong criticized the People Power Party for seemingly waiting to bring up impeachment, suggesting they had been eagerly anticipating this moment.
[Park Chan-dae/Democratic Party Floor Leader : "Rather, the People Power Party must have many concerns about President Yoon Seok-yeol's reckless governance."]
Ahead of the first national audit of the 22nd National Assembly starting tomorrow, both parties are engaged in a power struggle.
The Democratic Party has announced a so-called "final audit" focusing on allegations related to First Lady Kim Geon-hee, while the People Power Party emphasized a "people's audit," stating they would prevent what they call "Lee Jae-myung's bulletproof audit."
KBS News, Lee Yoo-min.
-
-
이유민 기자 toyou@kbs.co.kr이유민 기자의 기사 모음
-
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.