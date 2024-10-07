News 9

North Korea-China trade gateway remains frozen despite 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations

[Anchor]

Today (Oct. 6) marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between North Korea and China.

It was expected that exchanges between the two countries, which had been strained, would become more active starting from this date.

However, in the border city of Dandong, China, shops are closing one after another in a chilly atmosphere.

Kim Hyo-shin has reported from the scene.

[Report]

This is Dandong City in Liaoning Province, China, facing North Korea's Sinuiju across the Yalu River.

This area along the Yalu River was once a bustling gateway for the import and export of goods between North Korea and China.

Now shops are now closing one after another.

As Chinese authorities have tightened customs procedures for UN-sanctioned items like metals, only a few items, including food, are currently being exported to North Korea.

[North Korea-China trading company/voice altered : "Food is not subject to sanctions, so our company is handling the export procedures. Small quantities cannot be sent by rail, so we send it by road."]

The four-laned 'New Yalu River Bridge', a symbol of North Korea-China friendship

It was expected to play an important role in trade between the two countries, but it has not been opened for 10 years due to North Korea's refusal.

There were also predictions that it would be opened to commemorate the 75th anniversary of North Korea-China diplomatic relations.

But it is so quiet that it is hard to find any vehicles or people passing through.

The hopes of nearby merchants have turned into disappointment.

[Nearby merchant : "Who knows? It seems like it won't be opened for the time being. (Didn't they say it would open in October?) There is no news of opening."]

In Dandong city, there is no sence of celebration for the diplomatic relations between the two countries.

No souvenirs are being sold, and North Korean commemorative stamps from over 10 years ago are still available.

Although it is the 75th anniversary of North Korea-China diplomatic relations, North Korea appears to be focusing more on disaster recovery than on fostering friendly relations between the two countries.

Amid the chill between the two countries, the sound of hammers can be heard day and night at the disaster recovery site in North Korea along the Yalu River.

This is Kim Hyo-shin reporting from Dandong, China for KBS News.

