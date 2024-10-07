Former President Moon's daughter Da-hye arrested for DUI

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The daughter of former President Moon Jae-in, Da-hye, has been arrested by the police after causing an accident while driving under the influence on a road in Itaewon, Seoul.



It was reported that Da-hye's blood alcohol concentration at the time of the accident was far above the threshold for license suspension.



Reporter Choo Jae-hoon has the details.



[Report]



A small car passes through a narrow alley.



It narrowly avoids pedestrians, and after exiting the alley, it turns on its left turn signal in the right turn lane, then cuts in front of stopped vehicles.



The driver of this vehicle was Da-hye, the daughter of former President Moon Jae-in.



After driving precariously, Da-hye eventually caused a traffic accident around 3 AM near Itaewon Station in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, when she collided with a taxi behind her while changing lanes.



At the time of the accident, Da-hye's blood alcohol concentration was reported to be 0.14%, which is significantly above the license suspension level of 0.08%, indicating she was heavily intoxicated.



The taxi driver is said to have sustained minor injuries.



The police have charged Da-hye with driving under the influence.



This vehicle was reportedly purchased by former President Moon in 2021 to promote the so-called 'Gwangju-model job creation', and transferred ownership to Da-hye last April.



Previously, former President Moon had criticized drunk driving as an "act of murder."



[Moon Jae-in/Former President/October 2018 : "Drunk driving is not an accident, but can rather be acts of murder and an act that can completely destroy others' lives. Even for first-time offenders, penalties should be strengthened...."]



The police plan to summon Da-hye as early as tomorrow (Oct. 7) to investigate the circumstances of the incident.



This is KBS News, Choo Jae-hoon.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!