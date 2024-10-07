News 9

Electric delivery cart suspected for fire at dairy product dealership

입력 2024.10.07 (00:38)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Yesterday (Oct. 5), a fire broke out at a dairy product dealership in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province.

It is presumed that the fire started from an electric delivery cart, and there have been similar fire incidents in the past.

Accidents and incidents, reporter Shin Seon-min reports.

[Report]

Bright red flames shoot out from the building.

["On the side, on the side, the fire has spread to the side!"]

The fire at a dairy product dealership in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province, broke out around 4:30 PM yesterday.

There were no casualties, but some parts of the building and dairy products were burned, resulting in property damage of over 37 million won.

Fire authorities suspect that the fire started from the lithium-ion battery of the delivery electric cart.

Four years ago, there were also fires caused by electric delivery carts at dairy product dealerships in Busan and Changwon, Gyeongnam Province.

Approximately 10,000 units of the company's electric carts are distributed nationwide.

Fire authorities are investigating the exact cause of the fire, including the possibility of battery defects.

Today (Oct. 6), around 1:30 PM, a taxi on a road in Daegu collided with a vehicle in the adjacent lane, causing a four-vehicle chain reaction crash.

[Park Hyo-beom/Witness : "It seems that the SUV flipped over as it collided with the taxi."]

As a result of the accident, the SUV driver was injured and taken to the hospital.

The police are investigating the exact circumstances, believing that the taxi caused the accident while changing lanes.

This is KBS News, Shin Seon-min.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Electric delivery cart suspected for fire at dairy product dealership
    • 입력 2024-10-07 00:38:44
    News 9
[Anchor]

Yesterday (Oct. 5), a fire broke out at a dairy product dealership in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province.

It is presumed that the fire started from an electric delivery cart, and there have been similar fire incidents in the past.

Accidents and incidents, reporter Shin Seon-min reports.

[Report]

Bright red flames shoot out from the building.

["On the side, on the side, the fire has spread to the side!"]

The fire at a dairy product dealership in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province, broke out around 4:30 PM yesterday.

There were no casualties, but some parts of the building and dairy products were burned, resulting in property damage of over 37 million won.

Fire authorities suspect that the fire started from the lithium-ion battery of the delivery electric cart.

Four years ago, there were also fires caused by electric delivery carts at dairy product dealerships in Busan and Changwon, Gyeongnam Province.

Approximately 10,000 units of the company's electric carts are distributed nationwide.

Fire authorities are investigating the exact cause of the fire, including the possibility of battery defects.

Today (Oct. 6), around 1:30 PM, a taxi on a road in Daegu collided with a vehicle in the adjacent lane, causing a four-vehicle chain reaction crash.

[Park Hyo-beom/Witness : "It seems that the SUV flipped over as it collided with the taxi."]

As a result of the accident, the SUV driver was injured and taken to the hospital.

The police are investigating the exact circumstances, believing that the taxi caused the accident while changing lanes.

This is KBS News, Shin Seon-min.
신선민
신선민 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

전쟁 1년 포성 멈추지 않는 가자…“이란 타격 준비된 듯”

전쟁 1년 포성 멈추지 않는 가자…“이란 타격 준비된 듯”
윤 대통령, 동남아 3개국 순방 시작…북한 정권 강력 비판

윤 대통령, 동남아 3개국 순방 시작…북한 정권 강력 비판
공정위원장 “배달앱 별도 입법 검토”…배달앱 측은 ‘차등 수수료’?

공정위원장 “배달앱 별도 입법 검토”…배달앱 측은 ‘차등 수수료’?
“내년에는 돌아와라”…의대생 휴학 조건부 승인

“내년에는 돌아와라”…의대생 휴학 조건부 승인
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.