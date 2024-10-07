Electric delivery cart suspected for fire at dairy product dealership

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Yesterday (Oct. 5), a fire broke out at a dairy product dealership in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province.



It is presumed that the fire started from an electric delivery cart, and there have been similar fire incidents in the past.



Accidents and incidents, reporter Shin Seon-min reports.



[Report]



Bright red flames shoot out from the building.



["On the side, on the side, the fire has spread to the side!"]



The fire at a dairy product dealership in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province, broke out around 4:30 PM yesterday.



There were no casualties, but some parts of the building and dairy products were burned, resulting in property damage of over 37 million won.



Fire authorities suspect that the fire started from the lithium-ion battery of the delivery electric cart.



Four years ago, there were also fires caused by electric delivery carts at dairy product dealerships in Busan and Changwon, Gyeongnam Province.



Approximately 10,000 units of the company's electric carts are distributed nationwide.



Fire authorities are investigating the exact cause of the fire, including the possibility of battery defects.



Today (Oct. 6), around 1:30 PM, a taxi on a road in Daegu collided with a vehicle in the adjacent lane, causing a four-vehicle chain reaction crash.



[Park Hyo-beom/Witness : "It seems that the SUV flipped over as it collided with the taxi."]



As a result of the accident, the SUV driver was injured and taken to the hospital.



The police are investigating the exact circumstances, believing that the taxi caused the accident while changing lanes.



This is KBS News, Shin Seon-min.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!