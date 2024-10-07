News 9

Ongoing trash issue and inconsiderate spectators amid grand fireworks festival

[Anchor]

Yesterday (Oct. 5), over a million people gathered at the Han River Park in Yeouido, Seoul for the fireworks festival.

While there were no major accidents, the issue of trash remained, and some inconsiderate actions caused frowns.

Reporter Kim Cheong-yun has the story.

[Report]

The park was filled with spectators who came to watch the fireworks festival.

They enjoyed the festival together while watching the colorful fireworks that adorned the night sky.

["Wow!"]

[Jo Ha-eun/Ansan, Gyeonggi Province: "(The fireworks) burst and the sky suddenly brightened and then darkened again, and when it brightened, it was like morning."]

Although over a million people gathered, order was relatively well maintained.

Some spectators were scolded for standing in the pathways to watch the fireworks, but there were no major conflicts.

["Sit down! Sit down!"]

After the event ended, citizens left Yeouido in an orderly manner following the guidance provided.

[Kang Chae-ri/Bupyeong-gu, Incheon: "It was crowded for people to leave. So I sat down and rested a bit before out...."]

Reports of inconsiderate visitors surfaced later.

On online communities, there were posts about a couple who entered the hallway of an apartment in Yeouido to watch the festival and even drank wine.

The recurring issue of trash was still present this year.

A huge pile of trash was left where the spectators had been, and there were cases where public shared bicycles that were ridden to the event and left behind.

The fire department reported that they conducted over 60 emergency jobs related to the fireworks festival, including transporting five patients to the hospital .

Additionally, a fire broke out on a barge where the fireworks were being launched, but it was quickly extinguished.

This is KBS News, Kim Cheong-yun.

