News 9

Shared personal mobility devices left abndonded pose risks of safety and inconvenience

입력 2024.10.07 (01:05)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Recently, abandoned shared bicycles and electric scooters have become a headache in urban areas.

There are many instances where they are parked in no-parking zones, but collecting them is also not easy.

They not only obstruct pedestrian traffic but also pose safety risks.

Reporter Shin Soo-bin has covered the situation.

[Report]

In front of the subway station entrance!

In a children's protection zone!

On the traffic island at an intersection!

On the entrance to a crosswalk!

Even on the tactile paving for the visually impaired!

Shared bicycles and electric scooters are blatantly abandoned in areas designated as no-parking zones by ordinance.

Users are not returning them to designated spots after use, and the collection is not happening in a timely manner, leading citizens to complain about the inconvenience.

[Kim Dong-ha/Seongdong-gu, Seoul : "It doesn't look good aesthetically, and it definitely obstructs the path when walking, so I think it's a nuisance."]

Leaving them abandoned in apartment complexes, residential areas, and in front of stores also threatens pedestrian safety.

[Park Mi-hee/Mapo-gu, Seoul : "They are scattered all over the place. In fact, there have been cases where children bump into them and fall."]

As citizens continue to express their discomfort, local governments are operating reporting systems.

They have opened social media sharing and chat rooms involving the shared mobility companies, where citizens can report illegal parking, and collection actions are taken accordingly.

However, complaints from citizens persist, such as "I reported it yesterday, but they still haven't picked it up today," and "What improvement can we expect just by reporting?"

Seoul city's public shared bicycle showed less illegal parking due to its designated rental and return locations.

With private company shared electric bicycles, towing is not even an option.

This is because unlike electric scooters, bicycles are not subject to towing under the 'Bicycle Utilization Promotion Act.

In the case of electric scooters, local governments are increasing parking facilities to reduce pedestrian inconvenience, but it is still insufficient.

Nevertheless, private companies remain passive in expanding parking facilities.

They claim to charge towing fees or storage fees to users who park illegally, or to restrict their use. But there are criticisms that these measures are ineffective.

[Han Sang-jin/Professor, Environmental College, Seoul National University/Transportation Department : "I think it is necessary to impose penalties on companies for PMs (personal mobility devices) or bicycles parked in inappropriate places. It is also important for them to actively find and share locations of where parking is allowed."]

While there are related bills proposed in the National Assembly, there are increasing calls for proactive system improvements to prevent citizen inconvenience, as well as for users to show consideration for pedestrian safety.

This is KBS News, Shin Soo-bin.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Shared personal mobility devices left abndonded pose risks of safety and inconvenience
    • 입력 2024-10-07 01:05:20
    News 9
[Anchor]

Recently, abandoned shared bicycles and electric scooters have become a headache in urban areas.

There are many instances where they are parked in no-parking zones, but collecting them is also not easy.

They not only obstruct pedestrian traffic but also pose safety risks.

Reporter Shin Soo-bin has covered the situation.

[Report]

In front of the subway station entrance!

In a children's protection zone!

On the traffic island at an intersection!

On the entrance to a crosswalk!

Even on the tactile paving for the visually impaired!

Shared bicycles and electric scooters are blatantly abandoned in areas designated as no-parking zones by ordinance.

Users are not returning them to designated spots after use, and the collection is not happening in a timely manner, leading citizens to complain about the inconvenience.

[Kim Dong-ha/Seongdong-gu, Seoul : "It doesn't look good aesthetically, and it definitely obstructs the path when walking, so I think it's a nuisance."]

Leaving them abandoned in apartment complexes, residential areas, and in front of stores also threatens pedestrian safety.

[Park Mi-hee/Mapo-gu, Seoul : "They are scattered all over the place. In fact, there have been cases where children bump into them and fall."]

As citizens continue to express their discomfort, local governments are operating reporting systems.

They have opened social media sharing and chat rooms involving the shared mobility companies, where citizens can report illegal parking, and collection actions are taken accordingly.

However, complaints from citizens persist, such as "I reported it yesterday, but they still haven't picked it up today," and "What improvement can we expect just by reporting?"

Seoul city's public shared bicycle showed less illegal parking due to its designated rental and return locations.

With private company shared electric bicycles, towing is not even an option.

This is because unlike electric scooters, bicycles are not subject to towing under the 'Bicycle Utilization Promotion Act.

In the case of electric scooters, local governments are increasing parking facilities to reduce pedestrian inconvenience, but it is still insufficient.

Nevertheless, private companies remain passive in expanding parking facilities.

They claim to charge towing fees or storage fees to users who park illegally, or to restrict their use. But there are criticisms that these measures are ineffective.

[Han Sang-jin/Professor, Environmental College, Seoul National University/Transportation Department : "I think it is necessary to impose penalties on companies for PMs (personal mobility devices) or bicycles parked in inappropriate places. It is also important for them to actively find and share locations of where parking is allowed."]

While there are related bills proposed in the National Assembly, there are increasing calls for proactive system improvements to prevent citizen inconvenience, as well as for users to show consideration for pedestrian safety.

This is KBS News, Shin Soo-bin.
신수빈
신수빈 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

전쟁 1년 포성 멈추지 않는 가자…“이란 타격 준비된 듯”

전쟁 1년 포성 멈추지 않는 가자…“이란 타격 준비된 듯”
윤 대통령, 동남아 3개국 순방 시작…북한 정권 강력 비판

윤 대통령, 동남아 3개국 순방 시작…북한 정권 강력 비판
공정위원장 “배달앱 별도 입법 검토”…배달앱 측은 ‘차등 수수료’?

공정위원장 “배달앱 별도 입법 검토”…배달앱 측은 ‘차등 수수료’?
“내년에는 돌아와라”…의대생 휴학 조건부 승인

“내년에는 돌아와라”…의대생 휴학 조건부 승인
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.