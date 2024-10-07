News 9

Gaza war marks one year: 90% of population displaced, 30% of deaths children

[Anchor]

In the past year, there have only been two days without bombings in the Gaza Strip.

Can you imagine that?

Over 40,000 lives have been lost in the Gaza Strip over the past year.

Among the identified deceased, one-third are children.

Shouldn't we stop this war?

Anti-war protests have continued around the world throughout the weekend.

This is reporter Jo Bit-na.

[Report]

In central London, over 40,000 people march in solidarity with Palestine.

They chant slogans calling for an end to mass killings and an immediate ceasefire.

[Zainab/Pro-Palestinian protester : "Stop the war. Don't kill people. It just keeps going. How much longer will it continue?"]

Pro-Israel supporters also held counter-protests.

[Emma/Pro-Israel protester : "Israel has every right to defend itself. We need to support Israel more."]

In Rome, Italy, about 6,000 people gathered for a pro-Palestinian protest, clashing with police.

Throughout the weekend, protests calling for a ceasefire continued around the world, including the United States, Europe and Asia.

In Berlin, Germany, pro-Palestinian and pro-Israel protests were held one after another.

October 7th, marking one year since the outbreak of war, the scale of protests is expected to be the largest, prompting authorities to raise alert levels.

One year into the Gaza war, over 1,200 Israelis have died, and more than 100 are still held hostage by Hamas.

The Gaza Strip has been devastated.

Excluding a temporary ceasefire last November, there have only been two days without bombings in the Gaza Strip, with 66% of buildings and 68% of roads damaged.

According to the Gaza Health Ministry, the death toll is over 40,000, with more than 30% of the identified 30,000 deceased being children.

90% of Gaza's population, or 1.9 million people, have had to leave their homes and seek refuge.

[Mohammed/Gaza refugee : "Since January, missiles have been falling next to us. We are displaced from Gaza City and have contacted many authorities."]

UN Secretary-General António Guterres urged an immediate end to violence and bloodshed in a message marking one year since the outbreak of war.

This is Jo Bit-na reporting for KBS News from Berlin.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.