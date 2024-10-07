News 9

President Yoon begins three-nation Southeast Asia trip

입력 2024.10.07 (02:06)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

President Yoon Suk-yeol has embarked on a visit to three Southeast Asian countries, including participation to the ASEAN Summit.

He has arrived in the Philippines, the first leg of his trip, and has begun his agenda.

President Yoon warned that if the North Korean balloon provocations pose a threat to the safety of the people, they will face an unbearable response.

Lee Hyun-jun reports.

[Report]

A state visit after 13 years.

After greeting Philippine government officials who welcomed him at the airport, President Yoon Suk-yeol visited the Korean War Veterans Memorial as his first agenda.

The key objectives of this three-nation Southeast Asia trip are economic territorial expansion and security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

He plans to establish a multi-layered cooperative relationship through multilateral meetings over his state visit to the Philippines, bilateral talks with the head of Singapore, and the ASEAN Summit.

[Park Chun-seop/Chief Economic Advisor to the President/On Oct. 3 : "We expect this to be an opportunity to further deepen and expand the Korea-ASEAN economic cooperation relationship."]

He is also expected to have his first meeting with the new Japanese Prime Minister, Ishiba Shigeru, who will attend the ASEAN Summit.

Meanwhile, in an interview with foreign media ahead of his trip, President Yoon strongly criticized the North Korean regime.

In particular, on Kim Jong-un's threat of a nuclear attack, he pointed out that claims of nuclear development to not be aimed at South Korea has been exposed as a lie.

Regarding the balloon provocations, he warned that if they pose a threat to the safety of the people, they will face an unbearable response.

After concluding his first day's schedule with a dinner meeting with compatriots, President Yoon will hold a summit with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos tomorrow.

The two leaders are expected to discuss cooperation in various fields, including infrastructure development, maritime security, nuclear power, and defense industry.

This is Lee Hyun-jun reporting from Manila, Philippines for KBS News.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • President Yoon begins three-nation Southeast Asia trip
    • 입력 2024-10-07 02:06:09
    News 9
[Anchor]

President Yoon Suk-yeol has embarked on a visit to three Southeast Asian countries, including participation to the ASEAN Summit.

He has arrived in the Philippines, the first leg of his trip, and has begun his agenda.

President Yoon warned that if the North Korean balloon provocations pose a threat to the safety of the people, they will face an unbearable response.

Lee Hyun-jun reports.

[Report]

A state visit after 13 years.

After greeting Philippine government officials who welcomed him at the airport, President Yoon Suk-yeol visited the Korean War Veterans Memorial as his first agenda.

The key objectives of this three-nation Southeast Asia trip are economic territorial expansion and security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

He plans to establish a multi-layered cooperative relationship through multilateral meetings over his state visit to the Philippines, bilateral talks with the head of Singapore, and the ASEAN Summit.

[Park Chun-seop/Chief Economic Advisor to the President/On Oct. 3 : "We expect this to be an opportunity to further deepen and expand the Korea-ASEAN economic cooperation relationship."]

He is also expected to have his first meeting with the new Japanese Prime Minister, Ishiba Shigeru, who will attend the ASEAN Summit.

Meanwhile, in an interview with foreign media ahead of his trip, President Yoon strongly criticized the North Korean regime.

In particular, on Kim Jong-un's threat of a nuclear attack, he pointed out that claims of nuclear development to not be aimed at South Korea has been exposed as a lie.

Regarding the balloon provocations, he warned that if they pose a threat to the safety of the people, they will face an unbearable response.

After concluding his first day's schedule with a dinner meeting with compatriots, President Yoon will hold a summit with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos tomorrow.

The two leaders are expected to discuss cooperation in various fields, including infrastructure development, maritime security, nuclear power, and defense industry.

This is Lee Hyun-jun reporting from Manila, Philippines for KBS News.
이현준
이현준 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

전쟁 1년 포성 멈추지 않는 가자…“이란 타격 준비된 듯”

전쟁 1년 포성 멈추지 않는 가자…“이란 타격 준비된 듯”
윤 대통령, 동남아 3개국 순방 시작…북한 정권 강력 비판

윤 대통령, 동남아 3개국 순방 시작…북한 정권 강력 비판
공정위원장 “배달앱 별도 입법 검토”…배달앱 측은 ‘차등 수수료’?

공정위원장 “배달앱 별도 입법 검토”…배달앱 측은 ‘차등 수수료’?
“내년에는 돌아와라”…의대생 휴학 조건부 승인

“내년에는 돌아와라”…의대생 휴학 조건부 승인
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.