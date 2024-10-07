News 9

People enjoyed the autumn day, from comic festivals to performances along the Han River

[Anchor]

Today (Oct. 6), many people enjoyed outdoor activities in the cool autumn weather throughout the city.

It was a weekend filled with attractions, from a cartoon festival that caught the eyes of children to music performances along the Han River.

Reporter Hyun Ye-seul has the details.

[Report]

An exhibition hall filled with characters from cartoons.

Children out with their parents are delighted to see characters they have only seen in cartoons.

["(Can you see the cat here?) Yes."]

Seeing a comic book store perfectly recreated in old style brings back memories for the parents....

[Choi Kyung-wook/Incheon Bupyeong-gu : "I used to love comics a lot when I was young, and read them a lot, so it was nice to see that there is an actual comic museum."]

Children who only knew webtoons find the old comics fascinating.

[Jung Yoon-soo/Gyeonggi Bucheon-si : "It was amazing to see the brushes and things used by comic creators."]

A cosplay contest where participants imitate characters from comics also drew attention.

People showcased their individuality with costumes and props they prepared themselves.

Over 70 teams participated, making their own outfits and dressing up as characters from comics and dramas.

[Jo Soo-hyung/Seoul Seongbuk-gu : "I feel very happy thinking about coming (to such events again). It feels like living in a slightly different world."]

[Bae Seung-hwan/Gyeonggi Pyeongtaek-si : "I was very, very happy that the audience responded quite well to my performance."]

Sounds of instruments resonate along the Han River.

Despite the already chilly weather, people enjoy the music in long-sleeved clothing.

The sweet songs amplify the autumn atmosphere.

[Choi Ji-yoon/Gyeonggi Siheung-si : "It was a song I liked, and it reminded me of autumn. It was nice because it's a song we listen to every autumn with my Eun-ha."]

With the long holiday ending and autumn becoming an even shorter season, people enjoyed the autumn day each in their own ways.

This is KBS News Hyun Ye-seul.

