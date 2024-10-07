News 9

LG Twins' Shin Min-jae becomes hero of KBO postseason game 2 against KIT Wiz

[Anchor]

In the Korean professional baseball playoffs, LG halted KT's impressive momentum with their signature dynamic play.

LG's Shin Min-jae showcased his fierce offensive power with 2 hits and 3 RBIs, emerging as the hero of fall baseball.

Park Sun-woo reports.

[Report]

Despite the rain and chilly weather, fans donned shiny jackets and raincoats, passionately cheering for their team.

LG started behind, giving up two runs to KT showcasing their fall baseball magic, but managed to find their rhythm with their signature dynamic play.

In the bottom of the third inning, with no outs and runners on first and second, Park Hae-min and Moon Sung-joo successfully stole bases, shaking KT's starting pitcher Eom Sang-baek.

Shin Min-jae quickly tied the game with his hit bringing a runner in and even pulled off a stunning secondbase steal between Kim Sang-soo's legs.

Three stolen bases in one inning set a new record for the most stolen bases in playoff history.

Back in force, LG finally turned the game around in the fourth inning with a well-hit double by Park Dong-won.

In the sixth inning, after KT intentionally walked Hong Chang-ki, Shin Min-jae hit a single with the bases loaded.

With KT's left fielder Kim Min-hyuk's error of dropping the ball, all three runners hit home, making Shin Min-jae the hero of the second game.

[Shin Min-jae/LG : "I felt good that the situation came to me because my brother (Hong) Chang-ki was intentionally walked ahead of me, and I was just thinking about the one ball that I hit well, and the ball came to that spot, resulting in a good hit."]

Lim Chan-kyu pitched well into the sixth inning, with only 2 runs allowed, to celebrate his first postseason starting win.

Closer Yoo Young-chan, who faced the loss of his father, secured the 7-2 victory without allowing any runs, dedicating the win to his father's memory.

[Yoo Young-chan/LG : "My brothers said that my father, who has passed away, would help us out. They gave me strength and encouragement, so I am very grateful."]

The two teams exchanged one win each, and for the third game to be held in Suwon, LG is set to start Choi Won-tae, while KT will start Benjamin.

This is KBS News Park Sun-woo.

