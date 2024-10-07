News 9

Women's volleyball Hyundai E&C takes fifth championship title

[Anchor]

In the professional volleyball cup tournament, Hyundai E&C defeated Jeong Kwan Jang to claim their fifth championship title.

The MVP, Moma, along with 5 key players including Jeong Ji-yoon and Yang Hyo-jin, all scored in double digits, showcasing a perfect game.

Reporter Park Jumi has the story.

[Report]

Hyundai E&C was the only team in the women's division to compete with the same lineup as last season.

They lost the first set, blocked by Jeong Kwan Jang's strategy of knowing their opponents all too well.

It was a tough start, with victory seeming distant.

However, the defending champions showed their true colors.

From the second set, Moma led the game with a balanced attack.

They took the opponent's heights with attacks into the center.

Wipawee supported the team with exceptional defense, easily receiving the ball with one hand.

In the third set, Jeong Ji-yoon came alive.

After scoring only 2 points in the first set, Jeong Ji-yoon steadily accumulated points from both the left and right.

[Han Yu-mi/Commentator : "That was hit so well. Jeong Ji-yoon had been sluggish until the semifinals, but wow! She really shines in the finals."]

Ultimately, Hyundai E&C won 3 to 1, returning to the top of the cup tournament for the first time in three years since 2021.

This marks their fifth championship title.

Including MVP Moma, all five starting players showcased superior skills by scoring in double digits.

[Kang Seong-hyung/Hyundai E&C Coach : "It was a bit difficult at first because we couldn't take control of the flow, but the players did so well that it feels a bit easy for me. Now we have to prepare well for the opening match of the V-League in two weeks."]

Jeong Kwan Jang, who aimed for the cup title after six years, collapsed with a staggering 27 errors despite winning the first set.

This is KBS News, Park Jumi.

