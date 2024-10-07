People united by running at the Comrades Marathon
The Peace Plaza of Olympic Park transformed into a festive venue.
With the chilly weather, warm-up exercises before running is a must!
Faces are already blooming with smiles.
Gathering in small groups and shouting "fighting" means they are ready.
With the starting signal, they dash off energetically.
We can see people enjoying the marathon with their families, as well as runners sprinting while pushing strollers!
The comrades marathon event, which showcased the heat of marathon craze, successfully concluded with a spectacular demonstration by the taekwondo performance team.
