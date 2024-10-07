People united by running at the Comrades Marathon

동영상 고정 취소

The Comrades Marathon event was held at Olympic Park, with roughly 5,000 participants from the Army, Navy, Air Force, U.S. Forces Korea, veterans of the Cheonan incident, and civilians.



The Peace Plaza of Olympic Park transformed into a festive venue.



With the chilly weather, warm-up exercises before running is a must!



Faces are already blooming with smiles.



Gathering in small groups and shouting "fighting" means they are ready.



With the starting signal, they dash off energetically.



We can see people enjoying the marathon with their families, as well as runners sprinting while pushing strollers!



The comrades marathon event, which showcased the heat of marathon craze, successfully concluded with a spectacular demonstration by the taekwondo performance team.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!