News Today

[News Today] PARTIES CLASH BEFORE PARL. AUDIT

입력 2024.10.07 (16:30) 수정 2024.10.07 (16:42)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
Today marks the start of the first government audit by the 22nd National Assembly, with ruling and opposition parties already locked in a tight standoff. The controversy also heated up over remarks by Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung, who declared at a campaign rally that "removing leaders mid-term is a democratic act."

[REPORT]
The 22nd National Assembly begins parliamentary inspection of government agencies on Monday.

The Democratic Party is pledging to carry out the strictest ever audit to get to the bottom of allegations surrounding First Lady Kim Keon-hee.

Park Chan-dae/ Floor Leader, Democratic Party
We'll focus on the Yoon administration’s incompetence and lack of policy while uncovering the truth behind first lady’s alleged influence peddling in state affairs.

In contrast, the People Power Party stressed its determination to focus on public welfare issues and block the DP from protecting its leader Lee Jae-myung during the parliamentary inspection.

Choo Kyung-ho/ Floor leader, People Power Party
No time to focus on exhaustive political strife. Lawmakers should present rational
criticism based on fact and logic and address people's difficulties.

Rival parties staged a fierce clash over the DP leader's remarks suggesting a presidential impeachment he made during a campaign speech in Ganghwa of Incheon.

PPP Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon said via social media that Lee had revealed his dark ambition expecting that a presidential impeachment could eliminate his legal risks and help him become president.
Another PPP lawmaker Sung Il-jong said that Lee's remarks sounded like a monologue of apology and punishment for him should come first.

The DP drew the line, saying that Lee had talked about the general principles of representative democracy.

DP floor spokesperson Kang Yu-jung criticized the PPP for mentioning "impeachment" as if they have waited." She then said it seems like their long-standing, secret desire has been revealed.

Amid the rival parties' unyielding confrontation, the parliamentary audit will take place for 26 days until November 1.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] PARTIES CLASH BEFORE PARL. AUDIT
    • 입력 2024-10-07 16:30:36
    • 수정2024-10-07 16:42:46
    News Today

[LEAD]
Today marks the start of the first government audit by the 22nd National Assembly, with ruling and opposition parties already locked in a tight standoff. The controversy also heated up over remarks by Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung, who declared at a campaign rally that "removing leaders mid-term is a democratic act."

[REPORT]
The 22nd National Assembly begins parliamentary inspection of government agencies on Monday.

The Democratic Party is pledging to carry out the strictest ever audit to get to the bottom of allegations surrounding First Lady Kim Keon-hee.

Park Chan-dae/ Floor Leader, Democratic Party
We'll focus on the Yoon administration’s incompetence and lack of policy while uncovering the truth behind first lady’s alleged influence peddling in state affairs.

In contrast, the People Power Party stressed its determination to focus on public welfare issues and block the DP from protecting its leader Lee Jae-myung during the parliamentary inspection.

Choo Kyung-ho/ Floor leader, People Power Party
No time to focus on exhaustive political strife. Lawmakers should present rational
criticism based on fact and logic and address people's difficulties.

Rival parties staged a fierce clash over the DP leader's remarks suggesting a presidential impeachment he made during a campaign speech in Ganghwa of Incheon.

PPP Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon said via social media that Lee had revealed his dark ambition expecting that a presidential impeachment could eliminate his legal risks and help him become president.
Another PPP lawmaker Sung Il-jong said that Lee's remarks sounded like a monologue of apology and punishment for him should come first.

The DP drew the line, saying that Lee had talked about the general principles of representative democracy.

DP floor spokesperson Kang Yu-jung criticized the PPP for mentioning "impeachment" as if they have waited." She then said it seems like their long-standing, secret desire has been revealed.

Amid the rival parties' unyielding confrontation, the parliamentary audit will take place for 26 days until November 1.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

한-필리핀 정상회담…“‘전략적 동반자 관계’ 수립”

한-필리핀 정상회담…“‘전략적 동반자 관계’ 수립”
‘공격 사주’ 의혹 김대남 감사직 사퇴…국감 첫날 ‘격돌’

‘공격 사주’ 의혹 김대남 감사직 사퇴…국감 첫날 ‘격돌’
[단독] ‘비전문가 논란’ 코이카 이사, 직전 경력은 비정규 통번역…외통위 질의 잇따라

[단독] ‘비전문가 논란’ 코이카 이사, 직전 경력은 비정규 통번역…외통위 질의 잇따라
이란 사령관·헤즈볼라 집행위원장 행방불명…“베이루트 폭격 이후 연락두절”

이란 사령관·헤즈볼라 집행위원장 행방불명…“베이루트 폭격 이후 연락두절”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.