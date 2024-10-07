[News Today] PARTIES CLASH BEFORE PARL. AUDIT

입력 2024-10-07





Today marks the start of the first government audit by the 22nd National Assembly, with ruling and opposition parties already locked in a tight standoff. The controversy also heated up over remarks by Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung, who declared at a campaign rally that "removing leaders mid-term is a democratic act."



The 22nd National Assembly begins parliamentary inspection of government agencies on Monday.



The Democratic Party is pledging to carry out the strictest ever audit to get to the bottom of allegations surrounding First Lady Kim Keon-hee.



Park Chan-dae/ Floor Leader, Democratic Party

We'll focus on the Yoon administration’s incompetence and lack of policy while uncovering the truth behind first lady’s alleged influence peddling in state affairs.



In contrast, the People Power Party stressed its determination to focus on public welfare issues and block the DP from protecting its leader Lee Jae-myung during the parliamentary inspection.



Choo Kyung-ho/ Floor leader, People Power Party

No time to focus on exhaustive political strife. Lawmakers should present rational

criticism based on fact and logic and address people's difficulties.



Rival parties staged a fierce clash over the DP leader's remarks suggesting a presidential impeachment he made during a campaign speech in Ganghwa of Incheon.



PPP Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon said via social media that Lee had revealed his dark ambition expecting that a presidential impeachment could eliminate his legal risks and help him become president.

Another PPP lawmaker Sung Il-jong said that Lee's remarks sounded like a monologue of apology and punishment for him should come first.



The DP drew the line, saying that Lee had talked about the general principles of representative democracy.



DP floor spokesperson Kang Yu-jung criticized the PPP for mentioning "impeachment" as if they have waited." She then said it seems like their long-standing, secret desire has been revealed.



Amid the rival parties' unyielding confrontation, the parliamentary audit will take place for 26 days until November 1.