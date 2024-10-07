[News Today] ICY TIES BETWEEN NK AND CHINA

입력 2024-10-07 16:32:46 수정 2024-10-07 16:33:11 News Today





[LEAD]

Yesterday marked the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties between North Korea and China. Expectations were high for renewed economic and personnel exchanges. However, in the border city of Dandong, the mood is rather down with numerous shops shuttered.



[REPORT]

Dandong, a Chinese city in Liaoning Province, facing North Korea's Sinuiju across the Amnok River.



A commercial district near the Amnok River, which once thrived as the first gateway for trade between North Korea and China. But now, every other store is closed down.



The Chinese government has tightened customs clearance procedures for North Korea-bound shipment of items sanctioned by the UN.

So now, only a limited range of products are being exported to the North.



North Korea-China trading company (VOICE MODIFIED)/

Food is not subject to UN sanctions so my firm helps with export procedures.

If the amount is small, we send it via land route instead of rail.



The four-lane New Amnok River Bridge, once looked to as a symbol of friendly ties between Pyongyang and Beijing.



It was expected to help further boost trade between the two countries. However with North Korea's rejection, it has not gone into service for a decade after its completion.



There were predictions that the bridge would go into operation on the 75th anniversary of the establishment of the two allies' diplomatic ties.



However, it looks quiet and deserted with little vehicle and foot traffic.



Merchants in nearby regions who had high anticipation for the opening of the bridge now express disappointment.



Merchant/

Who knows? It is not going to open in the near future. (Wasn't it said to open in October?) There is no news about it.



In downtown Dandong, there is no hint of celebrations for the diplomatic anniversary.



No celebratory items have been released so North Korean commemorative stamps, which were issued a decade ago, are still on sale.



Amid the icy atmosphere between the two countries, just sounds of hammers are heard day and night from flood-hit North Korean regions near the Amnok River with restoration work under way.