News Today

[News Today] ICY TIES BETWEEN NK AND CHINA

입력 2024.10.07 (16:32) 수정 2024.10.07 (16:33)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
Yesterday marked the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties between North Korea and China. Expectations were high for renewed economic and personnel exchanges. However, in the border city of Dandong, the mood is rather down with numerous shops shuttered.

[REPORT]
Dandong, a Chinese city in Liaoning Province, facing North Korea's Sinuiju across the Amnok River.

A commercial district near the Amnok River, which once thrived as the first gateway for trade between North Korea and China. But now, every other store is closed down.

The Chinese government has tightened customs clearance procedures for North Korea-bound shipment of items sanctioned by the UN.
So now, only a limited range of products are being exported to the North.

North Korea-China trading company (VOICE MODIFIED)/
Food is not subject to UN sanctions so my firm helps with export procedures.
If the amount is small, we send it via land route instead of rail.

The four-lane New Amnok River Bridge, once looked to as a symbol of friendly ties between Pyongyang and Beijing.

It was expected to help further boost trade between the two countries. However with North Korea's rejection, it has not gone into service for a decade after its completion.

There were predictions that the bridge would go into operation on the 75th anniversary of the establishment of the two allies' diplomatic ties.

However, it looks quiet and deserted with little vehicle and foot traffic.

Merchants in nearby regions who had high anticipation for the opening of the bridge now express disappointment.

Merchant/
Who knows? It is not going to open in the near future. (Wasn't it said to open in October?) There is no news about it.

In downtown Dandong, there is no hint of celebrations for the diplomatic anniversary.

No celebratory items have been released so North Korean commemorative stamps, which were issued a decade ago, are still on sale.

Amid the icy atmosphere between the two countries, just sounds of hammers are heard day and night from flood-hit North Korean regions near the Amnok River with restoration work under way.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] ICY TIES BETWEEN NK AND CHINA
    • 입력 2024-10-07 16:32:46
    • 수정2024-10-07 16:33:11
    News Today

[LEAD]
Yesterday marked the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties between North Korea and China. Expectations were high for renewed economic and personnel exchanges. However, in the border city of Dandong, the mood is rather down with numerous shops shuttered.

[REPORT]
Dandong, a Chinese city in Liaoning Province, facing North Korea's Sinuiju across the Amnok River.

A commercial district near the Amnok River, which once thrived as the first gateway for trade between North Korea and China. But now, every other store is closed down.

The Chinese government has tightened customs clearance procedures for North Korea-bound shipment of items sanctioned by the UN.
So now, only a limited range of products are being exported to the North.

North Korea-China trading company (VOICE MODIFIED)/
Food is not subject to UN sanctions so my firm helps with export procedures.
If the amount is small, we send it via land route instead of rail.

The four-lane New Amnok River Bridge, once looked to as a symbol of friendly ties between Pyongyang and Beijing.

It was expected to help further boost trade between the two countries. However with North Korea's rejection, it has not gone into service for a decade after its completion.

There were predictions that the bridge would go into operation on the 75th anniversary of the establishment of the two allies' diplomatic ties.

However, it looks quiet and deserted with little vehicle and foot traffic.

Merchants in nearby regions who had high anticipation for the opening of the bridge now express disappointment.

Merchant/
Who knows? It is not going to open in the near future. (Wasn't it said to open in October?) There is no news about it.

In downtown Dandong, there is no hint of celebrations for the diplomatic anniversary.

No celebratory items have been released so North Korean commemorative stamps, which were issued a decade ago, are still on sale.

Amid the icy atmosphere between the two countries, just sounds of hammers are heard day and night from flood-hit North Korean regions near the Amnok River with restoration work under way.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

‘공격 사주’ 의혹 김대남 감사직 사임…<br>국감 첫날 ‘격돌’

‘공격 사주’ 의혹 김대남 감사직 사임…국감 첫날 ‘격돌’
한-필리핀 정상회담…“‘전략적 동반자 관계’ 수립”

한-필리핀 정상회담…“‘전략적 동반자 관계’ 수립”
[단독] ‘비전문가 논란’ 코이카 이사, 직전 경력은 주24시간 통번역…코이카, 자료제출 거부

[단독] ‘비전문가 논란’ 코이카 이사, 직전 경력은 주24시간 통번역…코이카, 자료제출 거부
이란 사령관·헤즈볼라 집행위원장 행방불명…“베이루트 폭격 이후 연락두절”

이란 사령관·헤즈볼라 집행위원장 행방불명…“베이루트 폭격 이후 연락두절”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.