[News Today] MOON JAE-IN’S DAUGHTER CAUGHT FOR DUI

[LEAD]
Moon Da-hye, daughter of former President Moon Jae-in, has been detained for drunk driving in Seoul's Itaewon district. Her blood alcohol levels reached well above the legal limit for license revocation.

[REPORT]
A small car passes through a narrow alley.

Pedestrians barely avoid it.

After exiting the alley, the driver turns on the left-turn signal on a right-turn lane and surpasses other cars.

The driver of this car is Moon Da-hye, the daughter of former President Moon Jae-in.

Her precarious ride ended in an accident near Itaewon Station at around 3 a.m. when she hit a taxi trailing her car while changing lanes.

Her blood alcohol level was 0.14%, far above the 0.08% threshold for license revocation.

The taxi driver reportedly sustained minor injuries.

Police have booked Moon on charges of DUI.

The car involved in the accident is the very car that former President Moon bought in 2021 to publicize the Gwangju job project.
Back in April he handed it over to his daughter.

During his tenure, Moon said that driving under the influence of alcohol was tantamount to murder.

Moon Jae-in/ Former President (Oct. 2018)
DUI accidents are not a mistake. They can kill people and ruin lives completely.
Even first-time offenders must face harsh punishment.

Police will summon Moon Da-hye for questioning as early as Monday.

