[News Today] PROJECT SALVAGING EMPTY HOMES

[LEAD]

Nationwide, more than 66,000 homes sit empty in rural areas. In Buyeo, Chungcheongnam-do Province, a village breathes new life as abandoned buildings transform into bustling bookstores and restaurants. What sparked this transformation? We take a look.



[REPORT]

An old brewery warehouse.



You enter the building and find a fusion restaurant.



The interior maintains the traditional look as the old cabinet and doors, left by previous residents, were used in the decoration.



News of a hip fusion restaurant opening in a rural town has attracted visitors from afar, making the place a tourist hotspot.



Han Geum-suk / Sejong resident

It's hard to find Western food in the countryside. So I come here when I want to eat something different.



This traditional Korean residence known as hanok, which nearly disappeared due to an apartment construction, survived that fate and now stands as a lecture hall.



This preservation project all began by Park Kyung-ah who has had numerous conflict over rent while running handicraft stores in Seoul's Insadong area and Heyri in Paju city.



Park Kyung-ah / CEO of Segan

When I first saw how century-old homes were torn down, I was shocked. Empty houses are important assets and resources we should preserve.



A tobacco shop and an accompanying living space has turned into a bookstore and cafe.



Park continues to open restaurants and accommodations, creating a culture street called Jaon-gil Road.



With cafes and studios popping up, the town's youth population is also growing.



With increasing residents, the Buyeo Library is also set to move here soon, showcasing a rare example in the modern era where rural villages usually go empty.



Han Yi-cheol/ Korea Rural Economic Institute

The aging rate in rural areas matches that of the country in 6 years. Tackling rural issues not only saves regions, but also prepares our country for the next decade.



The effort to bring back the beauty of old things is revitalizing a town that was on the verge of disappearing.