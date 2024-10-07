[News Today] KBS SYMPHONY AT YEOSU MUSIC FEST

The renowned Yeosu Music Festival is set to kick off on the 20th this month. The festival features international luminaries including Chung Myung-whun and collaborations with Jeollanamdo students and the KBS Symphony Orchestra.



Under the conductor's guidance, a bright melody resonates in a rehearsal room.



It is Antonín Dvořák's Symphony No. 8, the symphony that perfectly demonstrated the Czech composer's brilliance.



Playing together with the KBS Symphony Orchestra is violinist Danny Koo and 24 aspiring young musicians.



Choi Da-yeon / Chungmu High School senior (flute)

Orchestra used to be a hobby activity but playing with music majoring students and teachers, I feel I perform at a higher level.



The Yeosu Music Festival, in its 8th year, provides a platform where top class performers share the stage with youngsters dreaming of a career in classical music.



With the participation of students from all across Jeollanamdo Province, it's becoming a leading classical music festival.



Yoon Yeo-hoon / Deputy chief cellist, KBS Symphony Orchestra

It's most rewarding to see students gain confidence and enjoy what they do.



Kicking off the gala is the famed Chung Myung-whun who will be both conductor and pianist and perform with violinist Kim Su-yeon and cellist Han Jae-min.



Concerts by world renowned musicians such as Gidon Kremer as well as small theater performances are also in store.



Lee Cheol-ho / KBS Symphony Orchestra team chief for Yeosu Music Festival

What matters most is experiencing the joy of playing and enjoying music together.



This year's Yeosu Music Festival will take place at Yeulmaru art center and other venues in the city for a week long run from October 20.