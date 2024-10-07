[News Today] KBS SYMPHONY AT YEOSU MUSIC FEST
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
The renowned Yeosu Music Festival is set to kick off on the 20th this month. The festival features international luminaries including Chung Myung-whun and collaborations with Jeollanamdo students and the KBS Symphony Orchestra.
[REPORT]
Under the conductor's guidance, a bright melody resonates in a rehearsal room.
It is Antonín Dvořák's Symphony No. 8, the symphony that perfectly demonstrated the Czech composer's brilliance.
Playing together with the KBS Symphony Orchestra is violinist Danny Koo and 24 aspiring young musicians.
Choi Da-yeon / Chungmu High School senior (flute)
Orchestra used to be a hobby activity but playing with music majoring students and teachers, I feel I perform at a higher level.
The Yeosu Music Festival, in its 8th year, provides a platform where top class performers share the stage with youngsters dreaming of a career in classical music.
With the participation of students from all across Jeollanamdo Province, it's becoming a leading classical music festival.
Yoon Yeo-hoon / Deputy chief cellist, KBS Symphony Orchestra
It's most rewarding to see students gain confidence and enjoy what they do.
Kicking off the gala is the famed Chung Myung-whun who will be both conductor and pianist and perform with violinist Kim Su-yeon and cellist Han Jae-min.
Concerts by world renowned musicians such as Gidon Kremer as well as small theater performances are also in store.
Lee Cheol-ho / KBS Symphony Orchestra team chief for Yeosu Music Festival
What matters most is experiencing the joy of playing and enjoying music together.
This year's Yeosu Music Festival will take place at Yeulmaru art center and other venues in the city for a week long run from October 20.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] KBS SYMPHONY AT YEOSU MUSIC FEST
-
- 입력 2024-10-07 16:32:57
- 수정2024-10-07 16:33:37
[LEAD]
The renowned Yeosu Music Festival is set to kick off on the 20th this month. The festival features international luminaries including Chung Myung-whun and collaborations with Jeollanamdo students and the KBS Symphony Orchestra.
[REPORT]
Under the conductor's guidance, a bright melody resonates in a rehearsal room.
It is Antonín Dvořák's Symphony No. 8, the symphony that perfectly demonstrated the Czech composer's brilliance.
Playing together with the KBS Symphony Orchestra is violinist Danny Koo and 24 aspiring young musicians.
Choi Da-yeon / Chungmu High School senior (flute)
Orchestra used to be a hobby activity but playing with music majoring students and teachers, I feel I perform at a higher level.
The Yeosu Music Festival, in its 8th year, provides a platform where top class performers share the stage with youngsters dreaming of a career in classical music.
With the participation of students from all across Jeollanamdo Province, it's becoming a leading classical music festival.
Yoon Yeo-hoon / Deputy chief cellist, KBS Symphony Orchestra
It's most rewarding to see students gain confidence and enjoy what they do.
Kicking off the gala is the famed Chung Myung-whun who will be both conductor and pianist and perform with violinist Kim Su-yeon and cellist Han Jae-min.
Concerts by world renowned musicians such as Gidon Kremer as well as small theater performances are also in store.
Lee Cheol-ho / KBS Symphony Orchestra team chief for Yeosu Music Festival
What matters most is experiencing the joy of playing and enjoying music together.
This year's Yeosu Music Festival will take place at Yeulmaru art center and other venues in the city for a week long run from October 20.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.