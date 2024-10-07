[News Today] MOST SOLD K-POP ALBUM IN U.S.

We now turn to entertainment news. K-POP boy group Stray Kids' mini album 'ATE' has taken over the U.S., becoming this year's best-selling K-pop album. We have the details.



The mini album 'ATE' by K-pop boy band Stray Kids has been named the best-selling K-pop album in the United States this year.



According to the group's agency, the latest tally covered album sales through September 30.



In overall sales, 'ATE' came in fourth with pop stars Taylor Swift, Travis Scott and Billie Eilish rounding out the top 3.



The album released on July 19.



It contains eight songs, including the title track 'Chk Chk Boom.'



It has also sold more than 3 million copies in Korea.



Amid positive reviews that the album well reflects the band's musical style it went on to top the U.S. Billboard main album chart as well as charts in various countries, including France and Belgium.