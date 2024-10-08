[Exclusive] “I didn't even know the other party was my mother when trading stocks directly.”

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The first and second trial courts for the Deutsch Motors stock manipulation case determined that three accounts under the name of Mrs. Kim Keon-hee and one account under her mother, Choi Eun-soon, were used for price manipulation.



There were also transactions made between Mrs. Kim and her mother, but it has been confirmed that during the prosecution's investigation, Mrs. Kim stated that she conducted the transactions herself and was unaware that the counterparty was her mother, Choi.



First, we have an exclusive report from reporter Kim So-young.



[Report]



On November 3, 2010, during the early stages of the second stock manipulation of Deutsch Motors.



Mr. Yeom, who is suspected of participating in stock manipulation, placed a sell order for 25,000 shares, and 11 seconds later, Choi Eun-soon, Mrs. Kim's mother, placed a sell order for 62,000 shares from the same IP address.



The asking price was about 30 Korean won higher than the highest bid at that time, at 3,550 won.



32 seconds later, a buy order for 90,000 shares was placed from Mrs. Kim's account.



The buy price was the same as the sell prices of Mr. Yeom and Ms. Choi, at 3,550 won.



Ultimately, Mrs. Kim's account purchased a total of 87,000 shares of Deutsch Motors that Mr. Yeom and Ms. Choi had put up for sale.



Both the prosecution and the first and second trial courts judged this transaction as a 'collusive trading' arrangement.



They believed that the stock manipulation group used Mrs. Kim and Ms. Choi's accounts.



However, Mrs. Kim stated during the first written investigation in 2021 that she placed the orders directly over the phone, but the prosecution's investigation confirmed that the transactions were conducted through a home trading system, HTS, not by phone.



Later, during the prosecution's investigation, Mrs. Kim acknowledged that there was a "memory error" but maintained her position that she conducted the transactions herself and stated that she was unaware at the time that the counterparty was her mother.



Mrs. Kim also reportedly stated regarding the suspicion that 47 million Korean won deposited from the name of Mr. Lee, the main player in the first stock manipulation in March 2010, was compensation for investment losses, "I have no memory of having a loss compensation agreement and I remember that I traded something through former Chairman Kwon."



However, it has been reported that she answered that she did not prepare any documents such as receipts.



This is KBS News, Kim So-young.



