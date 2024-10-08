News 9

[Exclusive] Intelligence Authorities “Increased Number of Trash Balloons, but Reduced Weight by 10kg”

[Anchor]

Hello everyone, this is the 9 o'clock news on October 7th.

North Korea has sent out garbage balloons since early morning.

Intelligence authorities have analyzed that while the number of garbage balloons has increased, their weight has decreased by about 10 kg.

Reporter Kim Yong-jun has the exclusive report on why this change has occurred.

[Report]

Since May, North Korea has sent garbage balloons a total of 25 times up to today (10.7).

There have been numerous instances of property damage, such as breaking vehicle windows and damaging rooftops, and in Seoul alone, 120 million Korean won is expected to be allocated for compensation.

However, KBS's investigation has confirmed that the pattern of garbage balloons being sent from North Korea has changed recently.

A senior government official stated that according to intelligence analysis, the number of garbage balloons sent has increased while their weight has decreased compared to the early days since May.

Recently, their weight has decreased from an average of 15 kg to 5 kg, with a maximum reduction of about 10 kg, and their form has also changed to being bundled together.

There are two main reasons for this.

First, it is to minimize damage.

In a situation where South Korean military authorities are prepared for retaliation and the possibility of military response has increased, it is believed that they intentionally reduced the weight to cause minor and ambiguous damage even if they do inflict harm.

The second reason is to increase accuracy.

As the seasons have changed recently, the wind direction has also changed with altitude; while the wind direction may not be consistent at low altitudes, there is a north wind at higher altitudes.

Because of this, it is easier to send the balloons southward by lightening the weight of the garbage attached to the balloons and bundling them together to rise higher into the sky.

Instead, the government official reported that they are increasing the number of launches and the frequency, while also operating the timing irregularly to incite conflict and increase social fatigue in the South.

This is KBS News, Kim Yong-jun.

